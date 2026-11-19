Since the district announced Clare Fulp’s selection, parents and educators have been sharply divided, first in social media comments over the weekend and then during public testimony at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Clare Fulp at an Anchorage School Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, ahead of a vote to confirm her as interim superintendent. The Anchorage School Board voted Tuesday to confirm longtime educator Clare Fulp as interim superintendent, following mixed reactions from parents and school employees.

Since the Anchorage School District announced Fulp’s selection Friday, parents and educators have been sharply divided, first in social mediaover the weekend and then during public testimony at Tuesday’s board meeting, where 14 people testified — split evenly for and against her appointment. Supporters praised Fulp’s dedication to students, while critics raised concerns about her leadership style and patterns of troubling behavior.

Also read Firing of Morgan Park High School football coach to be addressed at local school council meeting

“Educators found Dr. Fulp to be the opposite of collaborative, a micromanager and at times punitive,” Christi Sitz, president of the Anchorage Education Association teachers union, told the board. Sitz added that effective leadership is about more than experience; it requires listening, collaboration, mutual respect, and trust.

“Dr. Fulp is committed to students with disabilities,” she said. “I observed Dr. Fulp join the life skills classrooms at Birchwood, interacting with our students with the highest needs, she treats them with genuine care, patience and compassion.

” And Stephanie McFadden Evans, who has worked with Fulp through various organizations, including as the former Director of Education and Engagement at Alaska Public Media, told the board that even if some of the criticism is founded, it does not erase Fulp’s qualifications.

Advertisement

“There's a difference between being an unpopular leader and being a qualified, effective leader, and that is what Dr. Fulp is,” McFadden Evans said. She said she has seen Fulp advocate for struggling students, bring resources into schools and create opportunities for underserved families. Fulp has a long history with the district, starting her career at Muldoon Elementary nearly two decades ago and later serving as principal at Mountain View and Chugach Optional elementary schools.

She’s currently ASD’s Senior Director of Elementary Education for the Central District and recently interned with Bryantt after completing superintendent training at the University of Alaska Southeast, according to the district. At Tuesday’s meeting, School Board member Pat Higgins said there are clearly differing opinions about Fulp’s tenure at the district.

“We've gotten a lot of public feedback, and I appreciate that, both positive and negative,” Higgins said. “I like it when the voice of the public is out there. ” Both board members and people who testified questioned the process that led to Fulp’s appointment, citing new questions raised by social media allegations and messages to the board.

Board member Rachel Blakeslee moved to postpone the vote until the next board meeting, saying she didn’t feel she had enough information to make a decision. The motion failed 4 to 3, with President Carl Jacobs and Vice President Kelly Lessens also voting in favor. Roz’lyn Grady-Wyche, who worked with Fulp at Mountain View elementary, urged the board to reconsider the appointment.

She said she knew parents and educators had sent emails to board members and administrators over the years raising concerns about Fulp, some of whom were afraid Fulp would retaliate if they spoke publicly.

Advertisement

“Where is the safeguard that requires decision makers to slow down when concerns have not been resolved or even asked because you weren't allowed? ” Grady-Wyche asked.

“Where is the accountability when information is missing, and where is the protection for employees and families who are afraid to speak? ” The board ultimately approved Fulp’s appointment in a 5 to 2 vote, with Jacobs and Blakeslee opposed. In an interview Wednesday morning, Fulp said she wanted to thank those that testified publicly. She called herself a “lifelong learner” who is eager to grow and adjust.

“I want those people that spoke out to know that I heard them, and I will do everything I can to earn the community's trust,” she said. “And I want to have an invitation to build relationships, rebuild relationships, and for us all to meet on students as our focus.

” She said she wants to make sure that Bryantt's priorities are carried forward during the interim period, including his community engagement and communication initiative called “I'm interested in being in schools,” she said.

“I'm interested in talking with student advisory groups. I'm interested in hearing how I can improve Anchorage School District schools, and so every voice in their community is really going to be precious to me. ” Fulp will serve as interim superintendent starting Dec. 1, with Bryantt remaining with the district through the end of the year to help with the transition,.

Fulp said she may consider applying for the permanent position, but plans to focus on her work as interim superintendent. The board also voted to pay $34,500 to contract with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent superintendent.