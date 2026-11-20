One of the seven members of the Anchorage School Board announced his resignation effectively immediately Thursday due to what he called “unexpected needs” by his family.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - One of the seven members of the Anchorage School Board announced his resignation effectively immediately Thursday due to what he called “unexpected needs” by his family.

Paul McDonogh has represented Seat D on the school board since May, after being elected by Anchorage voters , but in a letter to board President Carl Jacobs said that his wife Kayla received a “once-in-a-lifetime” job opportunity in the Lower 48. McDonogh said Kayla is a longtime special educator in the Anchorage School District.

Also read Anchorage School Board’s pick for interim superintendent draws mixed reaction

“Our family will be moving to the Lower 48 as she begins this exciting new chapter in her career to design more innovative ways for school districts to inclusively serve students with disabilities,” McDonogh wrote. He also said that he was stepping down Thursday so that the board can find his replacement as soon as possible to prepare for upcoming budget work, as well as help find a permanent replacement for outgoing district superintendent Jharrett Bryantt, who announced last month that he took a superintendent job at a Virginia school district.

Bryantt’s interim replacement was just approved this week ; Dr. Clare Fulp, who will take over Dec. 1. A release from the school district stated that the school board will have a special meeting Saturday at 9 a.m. to discuss the next steps to find McDonogh’s replacement. The meeting will be held in the School Board Room at the ASD Education Center at 5530 East Northern Lights Boulevard.

Advertisement

McDonogh is an Eagle River High School graduate and after earning a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instructional Design from Western Governors University, spent a decade teaching science and math at Chugiak High School. He wrote in his letter that it has been “an honor” to serve the students, families, and staff of the Anchorage School District.

“From Anchorage or from anywhere in the world, I will continue to be a strong advocate for our teachers to be provided the resources they need,” he said. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com