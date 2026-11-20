The remaining board members will appoint a new temporary member within 30 days.

Anchorage School Board member Paul McDonogh announced his resignation during a governance committee meeting Thursday morning. McDonogh said he decided to resign to spend more time with his wife and children in the Lower 48.

“My family needs me, I need them,” McDonogh said Thursday. “They are not here in Anchorage anymore, so with a great amount of respect and appreciation, I will have to step away from the board. ” McDonogh’s wife, Kayla, accepted a job in Kansas designing special education models shortly after he was elected to the school board in April, he said.

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McDonogh, a former Anchorage School District teacher and tribal education director for the Chugachmiut Tribe, won the three-way race for Seat D by more than 15 percentage points. In his seven months on the board, McDonogh attempted to prevent the closure of Campbell STEM Elementary and advocated for increased board transparency. McDonogh’s resignation is effective immediately, according to MJ Thim, chief of staff for ASD. The six remaining board members will appoint a new member within 30 days.

Kelly Lessens, board vice president, said the board will seek a temporary replacement ahead of budget season. Board policies state the interim member will stay on the board until the next election, which will occur in April.

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“There will be a process akin to what’s happening right now with the assembly with Zac Johnson, who will become lieutenant governor,” Lessens said. Johnson, an Anchorage Assembly member, will resign from that body in December ahead of taking state office. The Assembly plans to appoint a temporary member and place Johnson’s vacant seat on the next municipal election ballot.

Remaining Anchorage School Board members must interview candidates publicly and allow for public input on the candidates, according to the policy. To be eligible, an applicant must be a registered voter over 18 who has lived in Anchorage for at least 30 days, and does not have a felony conviction of moral turpitude or a court finding of incompetency.

McDonogh’s resignation comes as the district faces changes, with current Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt leaving and Clare Fulp taking the reins as interim superintendent in December. District finance officials typically submit a pro forma budget — meant to show how much it would cost to fund the district next year without making any changes — in December. Board members begin budget discussions in January, and must submit a balanced budget to the Assembly by March.

Lessens said McDonogh’s time on the board has been impactful.

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“Your experiences within ASD as an educator and within the administration have sharpened my understanding of the district as a whole,” Lessens said, “so I thank you for your service. ”