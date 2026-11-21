The Anchorage municipal clerk says a “miscommunication” originally led to publication of short-term rental data.

Less than two months after it went live, the municipality took down its public interactive map of registered vacation rentals in Anchorage. In August, the municipality released a live ArcGIS map of all the registered properties, giving residents and elected officials a first look at how many vacation rentals are present in the city and where they are located.

The map and associated database contained a vacation rental’s registration number and expiration date, address, neighborhood and business name. The decision to take down the map followed a request from Host Alaska, a relatively new nonprofit that represents short-term rental owners and small inn hosts statewide. Citing privacy and personal safety concerns raised by its members, founder and board chair Veronica Slajer on Sept. 25 asked the municipality to review what personal information should be displayed on the map.

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The city removed the map and associated public data four days later on Sept. 29, Municipal Clerk Jamie Heinz confirmed Friday. The map was never intended to be public and its publication followed a “miscommunication between branches,” Heinz said. Since the clerk’s office manages the new short-term rental licensing program, she said, she took the map down.

“I am old enough to remember when license plates or stickers on rental cars made them stand out and make them a target for ‘smash-and-grab’ robberies attacks,” Heinz said over email. Mayor Suzanne LaFrance would prefer that the map remain publicly available, but decisions regarding publication ultimately rest with the clerk’s office, said Deputy Chief of Staff Nora Morse.

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“The administration respects the Clerk’s authority while continuing to support transparency and data-informed policymaking,” Morse said Friday. Heinz said it wasn’t only Slajer’s email that influenced the Clerk’s Office to remove the map. Assembly member Donald Handeland, a short-term rental owner, said he had shared similar privacy concerns. As of Nov. 20, roughly 2,800 short-term rentals have been registered in Anchorage since a new licensing requirement went into effect this summer, according to business license official Mandy Honest.

More than 600 vacation rentals are located in the South Addition, Sand Lake and Spenard neighborhoods, which have the highest concentrations in the Anchorage Bowl. Approximately 19% of Girdwood’s homes, condos and apartments are used as vacation rentals, according to a “living unit” dashboard that was attached to the map and is no longer available.

After the map went live, members of LaFrance’s administration said the data set would play a role in conversations about the “future of housing” in Anchorage and help policymakers determine how many residents were using vacation rentals to help them afford their primary homes. The clerk’s office removed the maps about a month and a half later following complaints from short-term rental operators.

In an email to Municipal Manager Bill Falsey and the clerk’s office, Slajer said Host Alaska saw some “potential for harm” because for many hosts, a vacation rental is also their home. Platforms like Airbnb don’t share the exact street address of a rental until a booking has been made, she said.

“We have supported Anchorage’s STR registration program from the start and have worked to encourage hosts to register and comply,” Slajer said Friday. “We were super concerned about how much personal information was put in one place for anyone to see. That was never clear to us that it was going to be used that way and it felt invasive and unsafe. ” Slajer said hosts were not sure what “public purpose” is served by providing that level of detail.

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“We are not asking the MOA to remove useful information about STRs,” Slajer said in her email to the municipality. “The map could still show where STRs are concentrated, how they are distributed across Anchorage, and other information valuable to the public and policymakers, without identifying individual homes and their owners. ” Girdwood Board of Supervisors member Nick Crews noticed the map’s disappearance and reached out to the municipality in early November.

Crews, who works as a data scientist, was using the registration data to build a public platform he hoped could help inform the board and other elected officials. Last week, Crews requested the municipality consider republishing it without owner names and other privacy protections. He cited a number of other cities — like Denver, Seattle and Scottsdale, Arizona — that publish similar short-term rental registration maps.

Crews also requested additional data on whether the rental is a bedroom, house or condo; if the owner resides on-site; if it’s available seasonally or year-round; and if the property has been a long-term rental in the past. None of this information, while shared by owners with the municipality on the form, was available on the former map or made public. If the board wanted to consider future regulations, he said members first needed more easily accessible data.

“We don’t have a pulse on what is happening,” Crews said. “We don’t want to go out there and just start changing policy when we don’t know,” he continued. According to Heinz, the short-term rental data collected through the licensing program will still be provided through public records requests.