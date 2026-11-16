Anchorage Residents Enjoy First Snowfall

Anchorage residents woke up to several inches of snow and flocked to Kincaid Park for sledding, cross-country skiing, and dog walking as the first winter snow arrived.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - With Anchorage residents waking up Sunday morning to see several inches of snow on the ground and more falling by the minute, many headed straight outside, intent on making the most of it.

“We’ve all, I think, been waiting,” Michelle Greer, who brought her son to go sledding at Kincaid Park, said. “Just couldn’t wait. So very excited this morning when we woke up. ” Most Anchorage areas saw between two and four inches of snowfall on Saturday night into Sunday according to the Alaska’s News Source First Alert Weather team , with higher elevation areas likeon the Hillside seeing up to six.

Also read Anchorage multifamily housing development reaches a decade high in 2026 amid growing demand

“About to go enjoy the first snow of the year,” skier Sarah Hoepfner said. “Cross-country skiing on some of the grass around here, hopefully not hitting too many rocks. ” Even though the soft, powdery snow wasn’t exactly to Hoepfner’s liking, she still jumped at the chance to dust off her skis.

“It’d be nice if it was a little bit firmer and packed down, but for the first snow, it’s a good start,” she assessed. From a vantage point at the crest of Kincaid Park’s main hill, skiers, sledders, dog-walkers and others could all be observed.

Advertisement

“Well, finally it’s here,” Shin Suzuki, with his dog in tow, said. “It’s exciting, and the dog’s happy, so we need to get out. ” Across the board, Kincaid Park goers were relieved that the most visual sign of winter had arrived.

“We were so excited,” Greer said. “I couldn’t wait for snow. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com