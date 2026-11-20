An East High student who is a quadriplegic uses adaptive tools to create pottery

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - If you meet Isaiah Moudy, there are some things you’re likely to notice right away, including the fact that he’s funny and has a bit of a stubborn streak, which he readily admits.

But it’s also hard to miss that the 16-year-old honor student who attends Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School uses a wheelchair and parts of his body can barely move.

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“From my shoulders down to my hands I have no mobilit,y but my torso, I have almost completely normal mobility,” Moudy said. “From my hips down to my feet — it’s limited. ” As a quadriplegic, Moudy wouldn’t seem a likely candidate to thrive in a busy hands-on pottery class at East. But if you see him in action, you will no doubt be surprised.

Pottery teacher Katie Hulse explains that when Moudy first came to her class in the middle of his freshman year, she was told he would simply direct his aide, Lee Wilkins, to do the work for him. But it wasn’t long before Moudy was insisting on doing it himself.

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“He started with a long-handled wooden spoon,” she said, which Hulse said he held in his mouth to shape the clay on the pottery wheel. That sent her on a journey to find more adaptive tools for Moudy. Hulse said she was coming up short until she discovered a toolmaker online from the United Kingdom who had created an adaptive hand tool for potters. She wondered if it could be altered to work in someone’s mouth.

Hulse said he accepted the challenge.

“He was taken with the story and was like, ‘Hey, you get me measurements, you and Isaiah design some tools for him, and I’ll fix my tool for him and then I’ll print up the tools that you design so he can be more independent,” Hulse explained. “And that really opened up all the doors.

” Since then, Moudy has been able to do almost everything for himself using a brace and tools he holds in his mouth, including centering his clay on the wheel, shaping it and glazing and painting the finished pieces. Hulse said it’s been exciting to watch his progress and creativity expand.

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“It became like, ‘Oh, let’s get him to be somewhat independent,’ and now it’s like let’s get him to be 100% independent on the wheel or at least 99%,” she said. “And that is actually a goal that we can actually see now and its pretty amazing. ” In March, Hulse, Moudy and Darren Phillips, the toolmaker from the U.K., have been selected to present at a national Ceramic Arts conference in Baltimore.

Hulse said Isaiah will give a demonstration in front of an audience of thousands of people. For his part, Isaiah said he’s a bit nervous but also excited to show people what is possible. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com