Anchorage has seen fewer pedestrians struck and killed by vehicles this year than at the same point in the past two years, according to Anchorage Police Department data.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Anchorage has seen fewer pedestrians struck and killed by vehicles this year than at the same point in the past two years, according to Anchorage Police Department data.

Since 2016, 101 pedestrians have been struck and killed in Anchorage, according to data from police and the Alaska Section of Epidemiology , with 37% of those fatalities happening since 2024. This year, nine pedestrians have been killed. This time last year, Anchorage was already at 15 fatalities . Police say they tend to see an increase in pedestrian fatalities between September and November.

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An analysis of police data found 42% of fatal crashes since 2024 occurred during those three months, while 21% occurred in March. Impairment has been a common factor in fatal pedestrian crashes, according to police. The state epidemiology report found that from 2016–24, 18% of pedestrians involved in fatal crashes had used alcohol only, and 36% had used other substances. Among drivers, the corresponding figures were 9% and 25%.

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The report cautioned that driver impairment data were unavailable when a driver fled the scene. It found that drivers fled in 28 of 92 fatal pedestrian crashes recorded from 2016–25. An analysis of police data also found drivers were arrested in 30% of pedestrian-vehicle collisions since 2024. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com