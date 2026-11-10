Anchorage, Mat-Su schools face delays and some closures due to weather

Multiple schools in Anchorage and the Mat-Su Borough will be either operating on delays or canceled Tuesday due to icy roads.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Multiple schools in Anchorage and the Mat-Su Borough will be either operating on delays or canceled Tuesday due to icy roads.

All ASD schools will be operating on a two-hour delayed start due to icy road conditions and freezing rain, according to an ASD spokesperson. There will also be no preschool and no bus service for the King Tech High School morning session. ASD employees are being asked to report at their regular time. ASD road crews are seeing freezing rain in pockets across Anchorage.

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They will continue monitoring conditions throughout the morning. ASD says if families don’t feel it’s safe for their students to travel to school, then they should contact the school’s office.

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Additionally, all Region 1 MSBSD schools will be closed due to the weather conditions. Schools in Regions 2-5 will operate on a two-hour delay. Region 6 schools will experience no change. More information on school closures for Tuesday can be found on both the ASD and MSBSD websites. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com