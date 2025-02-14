Anchorage Flower Shop Experiences Early Valentine's Day Rush

Muffy's Flowers & Gifts in Anchorage is gearing up for a busy Valentine's Day, facing early demand and increased flower costs.

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days for florists and Muffy's Flowers & Gifts in Anchorage is gearing up for the surge in orders. Sharolyn Wyeth, the owner, says her team is in the midst of controlled chaos, working hard to fulfill the many requests for floral arrangements. Wyeth shared that she and her staff typically stay up late the night before Valentine's Day to ensure all orders are ready for delivery. This year, however, they've been surprised by the early demand.

They've already sold out of some flowers and had to place additional orders from California. Wyeth believes the fact that Valentine's Day falls on a Friday this year is contributing to the early surge in sales.The increased demand is accompanied by a significant rise in the cost of flowers. Wyeth reports a 20% increase in floral prices compared to last year. She attributes this to several factors, including soaring transportation costs. Typically, transportation costs account for 20% to 25% of her expenses, but this time of year, they surge to around 60%. Despite the challenges, Wyeth and her team are prepared to handle the Valentine's Day rush. They are fueled by caffeine, glitter, and ribbon, determined to bring joy to their customers on this special day





AKNewsNow / 🏆 460. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

VALENTINES DAY FLOWERS PRICES DEMAND ANCHORAGE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, trade dispute with Colombia threatens flower importsPresident Donald Trump’s threat to tax imports from Colombia comes at a most inauspicious time. Valentine’s Day is less than three weeks away, and Colombia is America’s No. 1 foreign source of cut flowers, including roses, orchids, carnations. Colombia has an ideal climate and soil for growing flowers. Through November, the U.S. had imported $1.

Read more »

Best Valentine's Day Flower and Plant DealsFlowers and Valentine's Day go hand in hand, and many retailers are offering discounts on flowers, plants, and more for your loved ones. Delivery services provide a wide range of botanical options to choose from, ensuring you'll find something your Valentine will adore. This article highlights some of the best giftable (and discounted) flowers and plants for Valentine's Day, across various styles, sizes, and prices.

Read more »

Best Valentine's Day Flower and Plant Deals 2023Find the perfect bouquets and deals for Valentine's Day with this roundup of discounted flowers and plants from top retailers. From classic roses to colorful succulents, discover unique gifting options for your loved one.

Read more »

Flower Shopping for Valentine's Day: Tips and TricksAs Valentine's Day approaches, Consumer Man Herb Weisbaum offers advice on finding the best flower deals and avoiding potential pitfalls. He recommends checking supermarket prices, considering local florists, and being wary of online floral brokers.

Read more »

Is it too late to order a flower arrangement online for Valentine’s Day?Roses are the most popular flower for Valentine’s Day, with more than 250 million produced annually for the holiday. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share …

Read more »

Miami International Airport: A Valentine's Day Flower HubMiami International Airport is a major hub for Valentine's Day flower imports, handling millions of stems from South America. The surge in flower trade highlights the importance of this airport for both the U.S. and Canadian markets. The influx of flowers also underscores the crucial role of CBP agricultural specialists in protecting American agriculture from invasive species.

Read more »