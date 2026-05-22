Anchorage Elementary Schools Close, Leaving Community in Grief

Three beloved Anchorage elementary schools, Campbell STEM, Fire Lake, and Lake Otis, have closed, leaving a bittersweet farewell for the community. The closures, driven by a budget deficit, have sparked conversations about right-sizing school buildings and the impact on students.

The closure of three beloved Anchorage elementary schools , Campbell STEM, Fire Lake , and Lake Otis , has left a bittersweet farewell for the community. The closures, driven by a $90 million budget deficit , were meant to prevent a capital bond proposal and special tax levy for education during the April election.

Some voters expressed reluctance to support the bond, citing the district's plan to relocate neighborhood public school students and offer the building to a charter school for next year. The closures follow a trend of five other schools closed over the past decade due to declining enrollment. Community members gathered for closure events, sharing memories and grieving the loss of their community hubs.

For families like the Patz family, Fire Lake became a source of comfort after several years on the move. Cambria Patz, a former student, fondly remembers the school as a place of belonging and warmth. Sam Sloss, an Eagle River resident who attended the school decades ago, expressed her sadness at the closure, highlighting the school's safe and welcoming atmosphere.

Kara Freeborn, a teacher at Fire Lake for 17 years, expressed concerns about the transition of her students with special needs to a new school environment. The closures have sparked conversations about right-sizing the number of school buildings to better serve a dwindling student population. The district is relying on an increase to the state's Base Student Allocation to keep elementary schools open and reinstate some of the more unpopular cuts to student programs





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School Closures Budget Deficit Anchorage Elementary Schools Campbell STEM Fire Lake Lake Otis Community Memories Enrollment Right-Sizing

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