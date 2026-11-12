Anchorage downtown businesses add sparkle as holiday window painting begins

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - On Wednesday, artist Katie Sevigny was about halfway through painting the image of a giant snowy owl on the window of her downtown Sevigny Studio.

A few doors down G Street a pair of angel wings was taking shape on the window of an architectural firm.

Also read Anchorage, Mat-Su schools face delays and some closures due to weather

“We are doing a monochromatic kind of theme going through this year,” Sevigny said. “It’s all whites and just kind of shades of white and cream, and maybe a little sparkle here and there. ” Sevigny is leading the charge to brighten up downtown shop windows for the holidays, enlisting volunteers and fellow artists to visually spread holiday cheer.

So far, she said, 18 businesses including the Performing Arts Center have expressed an interest in having painted windows for people to admire.

Advertisement

“You know, a lot of cities have these holiday art windows that people just grow up going to and walking the miracle mile or New York City,” Sevigny said. “And this is small enough that we can manage this and make it special. ” To help with the effort Sevigny is enlisting students and young artists who would like to volunteer.

Ultimately, she said, she’d like to see more young people involved in what she hopes will become a yearly event. ”Our vision is that we get this on the school board calendar, and then the art teachers from the different schools,” Sevigny said.

“This could be really big. ” For now, Sevigny has a lot of work to do to complete all the windows in the next few weeks. She said they are looking for creative volunteers to help. Anyone interested can call Sevigny Studio at 907-258-2787. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com