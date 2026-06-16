Anchorage Courtroom Packed as U.S. Army Man Faces Homicide Charges

A U.S. Army man from Anchorage is facing homicide charges related to the death of his wife, with prosecutors arguing he shot and killed her in self-defense

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - An Anchorage courtroom was packed Monday as the case involving a U.S. Army man from Anchorage facing homicide charges related to the death of his wife resumed.

Spc. Zarrius Hildabrand, 23, of the U.S. Army is accused of fatally shooting his wife, 21-year-old Spc. Saria Hildabrand, who was serving in Alaska with the National Guard.

“Like, everything she did, it wasn’t just for herself, but the people around her. ”On Monday, he — alongside other witnesses — walked the jury through the night out before Saria’s death, including testifying to how intoxicated Zarrius became throughout the night.

“He got drunk. I remember that. He was sloshed,” said Logan Calhoun, who served with Hildabrand in the Army.

“She was being nice about it,” Farrar said. “I’m pretty sure she expected it to end that way. ” Prosecutors say Hildabrand shot and killed Saria in the early hours of Aug. 6, then reported her missing and joined the search. The defense argued that Saria died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, adding that Hildabrand’s actions following Saria’s deaths were done out of fear.

“He was hurt. He was upset. I mean, he was flooded with emotions,” Daylon Gates, who served with Hildabrand, testified. Security video presented in court from that night shows Hildabrand buying an array of items — including new sheets and a garbage bin An Anchorage courtroom was packed on Monday, as a U.S. Army, Anchorage man faces homicide charges for the death of his wife.

Police later found a bloody mattress at the couple’s apartment and Saria’s body in a sewer drain. Following the discovery, Hildabrand was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Following Hildabrand’s arrest, his friend and fellow service member Toby Howry recounted a conversation he had with Hildabrand while he was incarcerated.

“I asked him if he wanted to say anything to anybody outside and he said, ‘No, but I hope this thing isn’t recording because I did what I did,’” Howry said. “He kind of broke down crying, saying that he was starting to remember more, and that he was very drunk that night,” Howry said. The defense pushed back against Howry’s comments — especially the conversation Howry says he had with Hildabrand after the arrest.

According to the defense, nobody besides Hildabrand and Howry was in the room when the conversation took place.

“What you recall is the statement, ‘I did what I did’? ” Lacey Brewster, the defense attorney questioned Howry.

“And no one else was there when he told you that, correct? ” The defense maintains that Saria died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and no one else was in the room.

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