Anchorage breaks ground on Town Square Park remodel

Anchorage officials broke ground on the Town Square Park reconstruction project on Thursday, officially beginning a multi-million-dollar remodel of the park.

ANCHORAGE , Alaska - Anchorage officials broke ground on the Town Square Park reconstruction project on Thursday, officially beginning a multi-million-dollar remodel of the park.

LaFrance said, “the project design is incredible. ” “We really do stand in the heart of downtown in our community,” LaFrance said.

“Improving public safety and opening this park to be accessible and vibrant year-round has been my top priority. And when I came into office two years ago, my team set a goal to revitalize downtown, to bring more residents and visitors here, to welcome more concerts and community celebrations here as well. ” In the past, Town Square Park has hosted “Live After 5,” a weekly concert series organized by the Anchorage Downtown Partnership.

This year’s series kicked off on Friday, across the road on F Street. The change is part of a master plan the municipality has been considering since 2019. It includes improved sight lines, more lighting, two new stages and a market area next to the Alaska Performing Arts Center.

“I also want to thank voters who not only approved one bond, but two bonds back-to-back to support this project,” LaFrance said. “This is a $5 million project. And we are still raising the last million,” said Beth Nordlund, executive director of the Anchorage Park Foundation.

“So, if we can raise this last $500,000, we’ll be so grateful to the Rasmussen Foundation to topping it off and helping us raise the last little bit,” Nordlund said. Construction is set to start this summer. The municipality is waiting for contracts from the Alaska Department of Transportation so that they can park construction vehicles on the road. Anchorage Parks officials said they hope to have the park closed for construction by next week.

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