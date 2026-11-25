Mayor Suzanne LaFrance and her administration have not taken a formal stance on the pro-housing policy.

After more than a year of postponements and nearly 10 different versions, the Anchorage Assembly is again scheduled to possibly vote next week on a zoning policy meant to spur denser housing development in Anchorage.

The Missing Middle Housing Opportunity overlay, also called MMHOP for short, refers to a set of widespread proposed zoning changes intended to increase housing density near the city’s major transit corridors. Since its introduction more than a year ago, strongly divided public opinion and numerous competing versions of the pro-housing policy have delayed decision-making. MMHOP supporters view the zoning changes as a step toward addressing Anchorage’s housing shortage.

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Many in opposition have expressed fear about how MMHOP will change the look and feel of Anchorage’s established neighborhoods and create noise and traffic. The Assembly is scheduled to debate the proposal during its regular meeting on Dec. 1. MMHOP joins a laundry list of outstanding items that members have said they would like to wrap up before the end of 2026 . The latest version , released Nov. 20, incorporates amendments from many Assembly members and Mayor Suzanne LaFrance.

A final decision has been postponed multiple times this fall. The backstory MMHOP is based on a city planning tactic that concentrates dense development near busy transportation routes and public bus lines. LaFrance’s administration and Assembly co-sponsors first introduced the zoning overlay in August 2025 under the name Transit Supportive Development Overlay , or TSDO. After an eight-month pause, members Erin Baldwin Day and George Martinez introduced a revised version of the proposal in June under a new name.

The mayor is no longer a co-sponsor on the measure. While Assembly members and residents have argued about the efficacy of the zoning change, the concept of “transit-supportive development corridors” is not a new idea . It appears in the Anchorage 2020 comprehensive plan, drafted in 2001, and again in the 2040 Land Use Plan from 2017, where it’s labeled as an appropriate way to add density. How would MMHOP increase density?

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The zoning overlay would allow more and, in some cases, taller buildings on a single lot and reduce how far a new building must be set back from adjoining properties and the street. MMHOP will not allow the construction of high-rise apartments next to single-family homes. This fall, sponsors shared images of townhomes, duplexes, triplexes and cottage-court style homes they imagine would blend into existing neighborhoods.

Exactly how tall buildings should be and how much of the lot they take up has been an ongoing topic of debate. Since the overlay was first introduced, the Assembly has lowered the proposed maximum building heights from 75 feet to 40 feet, the approximate height of a three-story building. In the latest version released last week, heights in single-family residential zones would remain at 30 feet, about two stories high.

MMHOP would increase maximum heights to 40 feet in other areas. The proposed allowable lot coverage would be 70% across all residential zones. An “anti-McMansion” amendment from Baldwin Day and member Janice Park in the latest version prohibits the use of 70% lot coverage for the construction of single-family homes. Which neighborhoods are included?

The current overlay covers many of Anchorage’s major thruways, including Muldoon Road, East Tudor Road and Lake Otis Parkway, and swaths of the South Addition, Rogers Park, Airport Heights, Spenard and Sand Lake neighborhoods. Its boundaries follow the multifamily development tax breaks introduced by the Assembly roughly a year ago. MMHOP is also intended to increase building near pre-existing roads, utilities, schools and other infrastructure. Downtown, South Anchorage and Hillside are not included.

Is it too late to comment on the proposal? The Assembly held three public hearings on MMHOP this fall where members listened to many hours of public testimony both strongly in favor and against the policy. While the public hearing closed Oct. 7, sponsors are still accepting written comments at muni.org/testimony . Does the mayor support MMHOP?

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The municipality and MMHOP sponsors have received a lot of pressure from property owners opposed to the zoning changes. While LaFrance supported TSDO, she and her administration have been slow to take a formal stance on the revived zoning policy. In October, LaFrance proposed a series of amendments that would require new builds to be set back at least 10 feet and limit building heights to 30 feet in single- and two-family neighborhoods.

Only the front setbacks are included in the latest MMHOP version submitted by Baldwin Day and Martinez.

“I want to recognize that the original version of MMHOP contains compromises,” LaFrance said during an Oct. 28 work session. ”I do want to say that this amendment before you offers a balanced way forward,” she said. The mayor’s amendments are intended to create a “gradual neighborhood transition,” preserve more green space in front of the home and make snow clearing easier, Policy Director Nolan Klouda said Tuesday.

Klouda said the administration, which has not had the chance to deliberate the latest version, has “adopted more of a neutral stance” on MMHOP.

“The mayor has really looked for a compromise position — something that allows more housing to be built, but also is responsive to some of the concerns that we’ve heard from a lot of the impacted neighborhoods,” he said. When would these changes go into effect? This ordinance, if passed, shall be effective immediately. Sponsors requested the city’s Planning Department track the number and type of new units built within MMHOP’s boundaries.

City staff would share data reports with the Assembly on an annual basis. The Assembly will meet at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Loussac Library.