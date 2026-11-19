At roughly $696 million, it’s the largest in the city’s history. But city leaders describe it as a continuation budget, with no major changes to existing services.

Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance during an Oct. 2 press conference where she discussed her administration's proposed budget for 2027. The roughly $696 million budget was approved by the Assembly 9 to 2 on Nov. 17.

The Anchorage Assembly Tuesday night passed the city’s budget for 2027. At roughly $696 million, it’s the largest in the city’s history. But city leaders describe it as a continuation budget, with no major changes to existing services. During the Assembly meeting, Mayor Suzanne LaFrance said the city faces rising costs due to inflation and a swath of other economic pressures.

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“Healthcare costs alone are expected to increase by at least $3.6 million next year,” LaFrance said. “When fuel costs rise, every ambulance, patrol car, fire engine and snow plow becomes more expensive to operate. ”earlier this fall, officials said the city had to address a roughly $15 million deficit. This budget largely fills that gap by using about $12 million in one-time funding and cutting unfilled city positions.

The city faces another major budget deficit next year, LaFrance said, largely due to declining state support over the past decade and a lack of major revenue sources for the city beyond property taxes. LaFrance had“We find ourselves facing difficult fiscal choices,” LaFrance said at Tuesday’s meeting.

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“We have already made tough decisions this year, and there will be more ahead. ” One update to the budget made by the LaFrance administration is adding back funding for the Anchorage Senior Center and money for public transportation to operate on three city holidays.

“Though the final days have not yet been selected, our goal is to focus on holidays that currently create barriers for residents trying to get to work,” LaFrance said. Assembly members made slight amendments to the budget during their debate, including adding $30,000 to help the city’s animal shelter do more spaying and neutering operations and $40,000 to hire seasonal Parks and Recreation staff to address invasive plant species.

The funding for addressing invasive species comes from the police department’s overtime budget, which totalled about $10 million in 2025.