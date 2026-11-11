Anchorage Assembly faces workload pileup: ‘We have collectively backed ourselves into a corner’

The Assembly is scheduled to take up nearly 30 public hearings and possible policy decisions in its three meetings before the end of the year.

Approval of the 2027 municipal budget. A zoning change meant to increase housing density. Tweaks to how local elections are run. Tax breaks for mixed-use, multifamily housing.

These are just a few of the nearly 30 public hearings and possible policy decisions the Anchorage Assembly is scheduled to take up in its three meetings before the end of the year. Given the body’s recent track record, it’s unlikely members will get to them all.

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“I think we all need to take responsibility,” member Erin Baldwin Day said during the Assembly’s Nov. 4 meeting. “We have collectively backed ourselves into a corner, with respect to the volume of work that is before us. ” Since April, the body has wrestled with a number of contentious issues including police surveillance, member discipline and how zoning should influence housing development patterns. For months, these items have taken priority over many other to-dos.

Each of these agenda items has brought competing versions of the same proposed legislation alongside special meetings and work sessions outside of Assembly chambers. It is not uncommon for members to choose to postpone a discussion and final vote to a later date. The drawn-out decision-making has only added to the Assembly’s growing backlog of work. At least 19 public hearings are scheduled for next Tuesday.

A Nov. 6 statement from Chair Anna Brawley notified residents planning to give public testimony that it is “unlikely” the Assembly will get to everything on the agenda for the next few meetings. She encouraged constituents to reach out to the sponsors of the legislation they are interested in “regarding timing, possible new versions or amendments,” she wrote.

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Some Assembly members have said the recurring delays have made it difficult for residents to track and comment on projects that may impact them or their neighborhoods.

“The body has an expectation. They spend time getting ready to debate and vote on an item,” East Anchorage representative Yarrow Silvers said during the Nov. 4 Assembly meeting.

“I think the public has an expectation as well. ” The most recent frustration arose when Baldwin Day and member George Martinez attempted to further postpone debate and possible vote on their contested zoning proposal three hours before the start of the Nov. 4 Assembly meeting. The Missing Middle Housing Opportunity overlay, known as MMHOP, has been in the works for more than two years, garnering hours of public comment across several Assembly meetings in 2026.

Members resurrected the policy in June , and set its first public hearing for September to give residents extra time to weigh in. Strongly divided public opinion and a new, last-minute version of the ordinance further delayed a decision last month. Baldwin Day and Martinez scheduled a special meeting for Friday, Nov. 13 from noon to 3 p.m., during which they planned to introduce yet another version of the zoning policy. Other members opposed the late change of plans.

“I have a job. Other people on this body have jobs, and the constant screwing around with our schedules lately has just been really frustrating,” member Jared Goecker said. He told members he would not be able to attend the special meeting due to a work conflict. Members Keith McCormick and Kameron Perez-Verdia also said it did not work with their schedules.

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“ really bothers me, moving something that has this much public interest into work hours,” Silvers said. Members voted to instead move the MMHOP discussion to a regular meeting on Dec. 1. Silvers has continually pushed back against the Assembly scheduling changes that could deter public participation.

During a debate this summer on whether and how to discipline Martinez for campaign spending violations , Silvers opposed reordering the agenda in a way that forced residents to wait, often for hours, until late in the night to give testimony.

“It doesn’t add any efficiency,” she told members on July 21. “What it does is it continues a pattern that we are in of reordering items of broad public interest to the end of the meeting, which really results in marginalizing the voices of residents of our municipality.

” Running out of time As the holidays near, Brawley said part of the intent of moving MMHOP to its own special meeting was to make room for other items she anticipated the Assembly would not get to on Tuesday. The Assembly’s workload has grown large enough that Brawley expressed concern about wrapping up time-sensitive business before the end of December.

Some items can wait while others, like the 2027 municipal budget and the city’s Legislative Program, must pass, Brawley said. She also pointed to the steady flow of contract approvals that typically come at the end of the fiscal year. As Assembly chair, Brawley said she has tried to make agendas more manageable by reorganizing the workflow based on what needs to pass.

“It’s unpredictable the pace and outcome of our work, for the most part,” she said during a Nov. 5 interview. “I will also say there’s limits on what the chair can do. I think the stack of things we have now is the result of everybody’s choices. ” The Assembly will next meet on Nov. 17.