Anchorage Assembly approves temporary committee to oversee APD policies

Members of the ad hoc committee will spend the next year focusing on Anchorage Police Department policies on surveillance and use-of-force.

The Anchorage Assembly has established a temporary committee that gives municipal leaders a bigger role in evaluating police procedures and practices. The decision comes as the Anchorage Police Department works on a major policy overhaul.

The Assembly voted 10-1 during a regular meeting Wednesday evening to form the ad hoc committee, a temporary group formed for a specific purpose. A resolution submitted by Assembly member Kameron Perez-Verdia tasks the committee with working with the police department as it implements new policies in two areas that have generated significant discussion: surveillance and technology rules that Assembly members continued to clash over Wednesday, and use-of-force policies, which drew attention following the release of a sweeping audit released in September.

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The resolution establishing the committee calls for the group to meet publicly at least once a month for an initial, one-year period before the Assembly decides whether to extend or dissolve the group. The committee will include at least four Assembly members, including Perez-Verdia. Representatives from the police department, Mayor Suzanne LaFrance’s office and the municipal attorney’s office will be “invited to participate” in the committee’s work, according to the proposal.

“This is an effort to work with the police department as they implement a whole series of new policies,” Perez-Verdia said at Wednesday’s meeting. “It’s an opportunity for us to work for the next year on collaboratively learning about how those policies are being implemented and providing the kind of oversight that this body should be doing. ” The new committee won’t replace a failed push to establish a community-led public safety commission, he said.

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The Assembly killed that proposal in July after multiple rounds of mostly unsupportive testimony from community members who said it lacked the oversight authority many hoped for. Instead, the committee’s work will be limited to evaluating new or existing rules, as well as recommending potential changes, related to Anchorage police force usage and technology policies.

The new committee will also give the public another opportunity to ask questions and will help municipal leaders better understand how the police department is embracing use-of-force policy changes or using new technology and surveillance tools, some members said.

“The public is deeply interested in a window into APD operations,” Assembly member Erin Baldwin Day said. “This, to me, does not feel like it is a replacement for . It feels like it is the next thing we ought to be doing if in fact we are going to take questions about policing technology and use-of-force and privacy matters seriously.

” The committee is prohibited from participating in disciplinary proceedings or investigating individual cases or APD personnel, according to Perez-Verdia’s resolution. In September, the city released a 121-page final report completed by a public safety consulting firm that found Anchorage police reported use-of-force incidents at rates higher than the Northwest’s largest police departments.

The auditors recommended dozens of policy and practice changes in their report, all but one of which have been adopted or are in the process of being implemented. Anchorage police and the Assembly have also been working to overhaul municipal code and police policies governing surveillance procedures . APD has started to rely more on new technological tools, such as a system of surveillance cameras throughout the city and artificial intelligence used to aid investigations.

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The new committee won’t replace the Assembly’s existing Health and Public Safety Committee, according to the resolution. Besides matters related to Anchorage police, the committee tackles a wide range of subjects, from Anchorage Fire Department call volume and response times to drug overdose trends and municipal prosecutor initiatives.

Assembly member Keith McCormick, the only person to vote against the proposal, said he felt the new group was unnecessary because the existing committee is already responsible for overseeing issues related to policing in Anchorage and holds open meetings where the public can provide feedback.

“It does seem a bit duplicative to me,” McCormick said. “We just did a lot of work to simplify, streamline our structures and our committee meetings, and what committees that we have, and now we’re looking at adding another. ” Assembly member Jared Goecker was excused absent at time of the discussion and did not vote on the proposal, but arrived at the meeting later.

Some Assembly members said the pre-existing committee was busy with issues related to health and other public safety issues. The ad hoc committee, some said, would help the body better understand new policies related to two of the most high-profile issues Anchorage police are navigating. The ad hoc committee, according to the resolution, will be led by Perez-Verdia. The resolution calls for Assembly Chair Anna Brawley to appoint at least three members to the new group.

Brawley did not choose those members Wednesday. The committee will release a final report summarizing its work and any recommend policy changes at the end of its term, according to the resolution. Members could begin meeting as early as December, according to an emailed statement from the Assembly’s legislative services office Thursday.