The Anchorage Assembly passed a $692.5 million budget for 2027 with a 9-2 vote, relying on several one-time fundings to close a large budget gap amid rising service costs.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Anchorage municipality plans to work within a $692.5 million budget for 2027, a budget that Mayor Suzanne LaFrance says relies on several one-time fundings to close a large budget gap.

“We all know we are budgeting in a fiscally-constrained environment, we have limited revenue, and we are responsible for providing critical services that sustain our community,” LaFrance told the Assembly. “The cost of providing these services continues to rise, and the needs of our community have changed over time. ” The 2026 fiscal year budget passed last year at $665.7 million, but has since been increased to $665.8 million .

Also read Anchorage Assembly passes $696 million budget for 2027

She says expenses are growing and increasing faster, especially in costs like fuel, construction and health care — which LaFrance said increased by at least $3.6 million next year. The budget is also $4,000 under the tax cap, which limits the amount of property tax revenue collected every year. The 2027 budget passed the Anchorage Assembly Tuesday night with a 9-2 vote. The two opposing members were Donald Handeland and Jared Goecker, both of whom represent Chugiak-Eagle River.

One Assembly member, South Anchorage representative Keith McCormick, was excused absent due to a family emergency. Goecker said that Anchorage cannot rely on short-term solutions and the administration needs to have a long-term plan. He wanted to remove $8.4 million from the budget that would stop the one-time funding.

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“If we don’t make some cuts now, if we don’t start making some of those decisions now, these are decisions we’re going to be making in a year from now. We’re just kicking the can down the road,” Goecker said.

While that amendment failed to pass, other Assembly members, like Sydney Scout, said that the amendment is just the proof that someone will have to give more to the city in order for them to “collectively move beyond this state of barely surviving. ” “I think this amendment illustrates that not only are we facing a fiscal cliff in Anchorage, but we are facing a moral cliff as well,” Scout said.

“And we may have fallen off both already, to be honest. “We have a convoluted and highly inequitable tax structure, especially with regard to our service areas. We’re overly dependent on property taxes, which privilege landowners and critical conversations about the future of our city and we have hard decisions to make, but bravery is required in our roles.

” Some of the budget amendments that passed included changing the alcohol-tax grants from recurring to one-time awarded grants, and $40,000 was cut from Anchorage Police Department’s overtime budget and moved to instead deal with invasive plant species.

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“This year’s budget process highlights the long-term fiscal challenges we face. It required difficult choices, and those pressures will increase next year,” LaFrance said in an email.

“But the 2027 budget preserves the services residents count on today and maintains our positive momentum as a community. ” The capital improvement plan and enterprise budget were approved unanimously. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com