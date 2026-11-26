Vernon Hurlbert, a barber at Ted Stevens International Airport for more than 30 years, has seen a thing or two on the busiest travel days of the year.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Vernon Hurlbert, a barber at Ted Stevens International Airport for more than 30 years, has seen a thing or two on the busiest travel days of the year.

But this year? It’s quiet. So quiet that Hurlbert was spending his day at Bushpilots Barbershop watching Taylor Swift on TV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I did not realize she was such a bright gal and very smart,” he remarked. Hurlbert has lived in Alaska for 60 years, and spent 20 years in western Alaska flying airplanes, so he has seen his fair share. When asked about the FAA Ground Stop earlier this month and other concerns impacting the holiday week, he says he’s not concerned. He does hope traffic will pick up, like it usually does.