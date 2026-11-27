Seoul Economic TV anchor Kim Ah-hyun wept on air during a report on the KOSPI index plunge. Her emotional display highlights the frustration of retail investors amidst market volatility and government stabilization efforts.

Kim Ah-hyun, a prominent news anchor for Seoul Economic TV, experienced a visible emotional breakdown while broadcasting live on Wednesday. The incident occurred during her program Kim Ah-hyun Golden Stock, as she attempted to analyze significant losses in the South Korean stock market. Viewers watched in real-time as she struggled to continue her report, closing her eyes and pausing to compose herself before resuming her commentary.

Kim Ah-hyun Cries Over Market Losses

Kim Ah-hyun explained that her tears were specifically tears of anger resulting from deep frustration over the economic situation facing the nation. She stated that her reaction was triggered by hearing numerous accounts from individual retail investors who had suffered major financial losses. The anchor encouraged viewers not to lose hope and to remain patient despite the challenging financial landscape. Her emotional response quickly became a trending topic on social media platforms, sparking widespread discussion about the human impact of economic downturns.

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Public Speculation on Personal Investment

Internet users rapidly speculated that Kim Ah-hyun might have personally invested in the stocks she was discussing. One X user commented that her entire life savings had been depleted, while another suggested she had checked her own portfolio immediately before going on air. A third observer noted that the situation must be getting really bad over there, referring to the severity of the market conditions. Another user predicted that she might have to work until she is 80 after this event, contrasting with the earlier possibility of an earlier retirement.

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KOSPI Index Plunges to Ten Month Low

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index, commonly known as the KOSPI index, plunged by 6 per cent on November 25. This drop marked a ten-month low for the benchmark index, affecting major chip manufacturers including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. The dramatic slump followed a previous day on which the KOSPI index had jumped by 4.8 per cent, a rise attributed to the return to his position by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The volatility highlights the sensitive nature of the technology sector within the broader South Korean economy.

Government Stabilization and Market Recovery

South Korean authorities have reiterated their plans to stabilize the stock market if needed, as reported by Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il. Minister Lee Hyoung-il projected solid economic growth for the coming year, attempting to restore confidence among consumers and investors. The Korea Development Bank has approached 25 financial institutions to assess their capacity to contribute more funds to support market stability. On Friday, the South Korean stock market appeared to have recovered slightly, having risen by 4.3 per cent and closing at 4,915.68.