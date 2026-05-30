Ancelotti Calms Fears Over Neymar's World Cup Availability After Injury Setback

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti reassures that Neymar will be part of the 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup despite a recent muscular injury expected to sideline him for two to three weeks. Neymar missed recent games for Santos and will likely miss pre-tournament friendlies.

Carlo Ancelotti has previously left Neymar off from rosters due to the Brazil ian legend’s injury setbacks. | Pablo PORCIUNCULA/AFP/Marco Buenavista/ Sports Press Photo/Getty Images After Neymar Jr suffered an injury setback this week, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has calmed fears over the Brazil ian’s availability for the 2026 World Cup.

, which is expected to sideline him for two to three weeks, despite Brazil’s tournament kickoff in exactly two weeks. The muscular issue—likely paired with the intent to avoid any further knocks ahead of the World Cup—kept the veteran forward out of his past three games for boyhood club Santos, including Tuesday’s Copa Sudamericana group stage win against Deportivo Cuenca.

’s pre-tournament training camp, Neymar did not feature on the training pitch Wednesday and is anticipated to miss the tune-up friendlies against Panama on Sunday and Egypt next Saturday. Ancelotti has previously left Neymar off of his rosters due to injury setbacks; nevertheless, the Italian boss stated his intentions on Saturday to keep Neymar on the Seleção’s squad for the global tournament this summer.due to fitness concerns after the forward underwent knee surgery in December that kept him sidelined until February.

“Neymar is not at 100% and therefore he is not on the list,” Ancelotti stated bluntly at the time. Neymar will be a valuable asset this summer . Despite the resurgence in Neymar’s fitness concerns, Ancelotti is intent on keeping the former Barcelona star as a part of his squad.

“We expect Neymar in the first World Cup match against Morocco; if he can’t make it, we’ll wait for the second game,” Ancelotti said in Saturday’s press conference. “We’re not swapping anyone out; the chosen players are these 26, and these 26 will play in the World Cup. ”play at MetLife Stadium on June 13 against Group C foe Morocco.

The heavy group favorites then travel south to Lincoln Financial Field on June 19 to face Haiti, before concluding group play at Hard Rock Stadium on June 24 against Scotland. Official roster decisions are due to FIFA on June 1, but teams are allowed to make injury-related swaps up until 24 hours prior to their first World Cup match. Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage.

Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.





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