South Africa's African National Congress suffers its worst electoral performance in history, dropping to 30 percent support, while the Democratic Alliance rises to 24 percent.

The African National Congress has suffered a historic electoral defeat in South Africa, with preliminary results indicating a drop to an all-time low of approximately 30 percent support. This result marks the beginning of the end for a party that has held nearly unchallenged power since the end of apartheid in 1994, signaling a seismic shift in the nation's political landscape. The counting of ballots began on Wednesday, November 4, and continued through Friday evening as the magnitude of the loss became clear to observers and party officials alike.

Historic Loss Signals End of ANC Dominance

Political analysts describe the outcome as the most severe result the African National Congress would have feared, characterizing it as the party's worst performance in its entire history. At its peak in the early 2000s, the party commanded almost 70 percent support across the country. This dramatic decline undermines its ability to exert authority not just at the local level, but frankly at the national level as well. The drop represents a fundamental break from the cultural inertia that previously allowed the party to win votes simply by association with Nelson Mandela and the liberation struggle.

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Strategic Shifts And Rising Opposition Parties

The Democratic Alliance is now nipping at the heels of the former ruling party with 24 percent support, having improved its vote share since 2020 at the exact same rate the African National Congress has been bleeding support. If this trend continues, the statistical trend lines are projected to cross in 2029 during the next national election. Meanwhile, the third-place party, Umkhonto weSizwe, was founded by former president Jacob Zuma after he separated from the ANC. Although it holds only about nine percent support nationwide, this figure was sufficient to tip the scales against the dominant party in several races. The party could end up running important cities, including the port of Durban.

Coalition Government And Leadership Dynamics

As of Friday afternoon, the Democratic Alliance was leading in Johannesburg, though not by enough to win control of that vital city outright. A coalition government led by the Democratic Alliance seems likely, yet party ladder Geordin Hill-Lewis stated it would be premature to identify potential coalition partners. The leader of the Democratic Alliance, 75-year-old Helen Zille, campaigned vigorously in Johannesburg by using a zipline to fly over a sinkhole that had been left untouched for over four years. She also went snorkeling in a gigantic pothole, actions that highlighted the infrastructure decay while drawing enthusiastic support from black South Africans despite her white identity and previous denunciation of racial preferences.

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Consequences For Local Governance And Infrastructure

The dismal results from November 2026 in local elections could set the stage for the end of the ruling party's era, particularly as cities it controls face failing infrastructure, piles of garbage, stinking pits of raw sewage, and high levels of crime. The MK party has little practical experience with governing and shows little enthusiasm for working with coalitions, leaving the Democratic Alliance best positioned to benefit from the deteriorating fortunes of its main rival. In two of the most heavily populated provinces, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the ruling party effectively threw in the towel after losing its majority position in all but one municipal council. This loss reflects voter anger over soaring unemployment and bankrupt treasuries.

Strategic Errors And Changing Voter Behavior

Election observers note that supporters are no longer voting out of loyalty but are closely watching what their elected leaders do when in office. This shift caused panic within the ruling party, which rarely announced the names of its mayoral candidates until this year. The leadership announced three finalists for the Johannesburg mayoral candidacy but subsequently forgot to submit the required paperwork for one of them, forcing that candidate to bow out of the race. ANC spokesperson Sifiso Sonjica acknowledged that voters are deciding to vote against the party in some municipalities, viewing this as a maturing of democracy where citizens can vote for a different party if performance is lacking.