Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko outlines a future where cryptographic keys replace traditional identity checks, offering a secure foundation for AI-driven global finance.

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko presented a definitive strategy for securing global finance against artificial intelligence threats during Breakpoint 2026 in London. The conference took place between November 15 and November 17, establishing the timeline for his comprehensive vision on network security and economic integration. Yakovenko argued that traditional bank identity checks are fundamentally vulnerable to AI mimicry in the current digital landscape. He proposed immutable cryptographic public keys as the new standard for financial identity verification across institutions. This method ensures that artificial intelligence cannot fake or replicate the unique digital signatures required for secure transactions.

Yakovenko emphasized that while artificial intelligence acts as a superpower for smart contract development, it poses a severe risk to identity verification systems. He noted that the number of bugs in code is finite and will go to zero very quickly due to AI assistance. However, the financial system currently relies heavily on identity, which AI is now close to mimicking completely. He stated that institutions should simply verify public keys because AI cannot fake a private cryptographic key. This distinction creates a secure boundary between automated code generation and human-verified identity.

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The co-founder also highlighted a significant risk regarding post-quantum cryptography signature schemes in his update. He warned that advanced AI models might break these new security protocols, suggesting that developers are still uncovering mathematical flaws. Yakovenko recalled writing about this danger on X in May, noting that implementation and math flaws remain unknown. This warning underscores the urgent need for robust, AI-resistant cryptographic standards before widespread adoption occurs. The financial sector must adapt quickly to these evolving threats to maintain trust and security.

Describing the ultimate goal of financial technology as really boring, Yakovenko outlined a vision for a product that blends all productive assets into a single entity. He explained that he is trying to build a global index fund of the economy, a concept he originally pitched to his blue-collar parents. He described this as a perfect asset representing the global economy with minimal risk and maximum diversification. On November 18, he proposed a smart contract basket designed to track the global economy effectively. This basket would include major components such as the Magnificent Seven tech giants, SpaceX, and Chinese robotics maker Unitree.

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Solana serves as a spam-resistant engine for this global economy, maintaining low transaction costs and high speeds. Transaction fees come to roughly half a basis point, or 0.005%, in a bull cycle. These negligible costs make the network ideal for large financial institutions seeking efficient settlement layers. Yakovenko recalled that Nasdaq speed was featured on the first slide deck he ever built. Many people initially rejected this focus on speed, but the technology proved its value over time. Solana never had to pivot its core technology, maintaining its focus on increasing bandwidth and reducing latency.

In a notable disagreement with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin in January, Yakovenko argued that a blockchain must keep iterating to stay useful. He rejected the idea of protocol ossification, asserting that static stability is not enough for long-term relevance. On January 17, he wrote on X that constant iteration is essential for maintaining a competitive edge. When asked what technical standards would remain valuable ten years from now, Yakovenko named IBRL as the constant factor. IBRL stands for increase bandwidth and reduce latency, metrics that will never change in importance.

The Solana ecosystem continues to expand its user base and developer engagement rapidly. ALPHEA Connect, a platform associated with the broader Solana community, recently surpassed 1.6 million registered users. This milestone was reached approximately three months after its launch, highlighting strong community enthusiasm. The platform supports the complex financial applications Yakovenko envisions for the network. This rapid adoption demonstrates the market's confidence in the network's direction and utility.

Yakovenko described SOL as a spam-resistant engine for the global economy, reinforcing its role in the new financial architecture. The community vote selected Mumtaz for a related role, showing active participation in governance. The combination of technical resilience and community engagement positions Solana for significant growth. Investors and developers are watching closely as the network implements these security and economic models. The integration of AI-resistant identity and global asset tracking could redefine digital finance.