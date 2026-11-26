Bihar politician Anant Singh hosted a lavish wedding in Nadawan, drawing up to one million guests and costing £6.5 million, potentially breaking global attendance records.

Bihar politician Anant Singh hosted a massive wedding ceremony in the village of Nadawan this Wednesday, drawing an estimated 400,000 guests with some reports suggesting attendance reached one million. The event, celebrating the marriage of his daughter Shivangi to Rishikesh Kumar, reportedly cost £6.5 million, marking a staggering display of wealth in India's poorest state. Even by the standards of India's famous extravagant weddings, the scale of this celebration was unprecedented and has raised serious questions about the resources utilized for such private functions.

Scale of Event Surpasses Global Records

Anant Singh, a six-time lawmaker currently facing dozens of criminal charges, organized the union to attract villagers, political allies, and VIPs from across the region. The sheer number of attendees may have surpassed the current Guinness World Record for largest wedding attendance, which stands at 150,000 guests set in India in 1995. To accommodate such a massive gathering, organizers constructed five helipads specifically for VIP transport, resulting in clouds of dust that swept over crowds of onlookers during every helicopter touchdown.

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The logistical challenge was immense, with roads leading to the venue grinding to a complete standstill due to the volume of traffic. The chaos was so severe that one politician was forced to abandon his car and ride a tractor across farm fields to reach the venue, as reported by the Times of India. Meanwhile, the bride arrived in a luxury BMW, while the groom traveled in a convoy comprising approximately 200 cars, creating a stark visual contrast between the transportation modes available to different attendees.

Feast, Gifts, and Chaotic Dining Conditions

Guests at the Nadawan event were treated to an extravagant vegetarian feast prepared by an army of 500 chefs and cooks. Singh's confidant, Munna Singh, confirmed that 500,000 pieces of traditional sweets were distributed to the attendees. Despite the scale, videos circulating online revealed chaotic dining conditions, with guests using drinking glasses as plates and scooping food directly out of cooking vessels with their hands.

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Some attendees were seen carrying food away in cardboard boxes, highlighting the difficulty in accessing meals. One guest described the experience in a viral video by stating that getting food at the wedding was like winning a war. Elaborate flower arrangements featuring blooms imported from China and a grand fireworks display were also used to enthrall the massive crowd, adding to the opulent aesthetic of the ceremony.

As a wedding present, the groom Rishikesh Kumar reportedly received a white Land Rover Defender, a 100-gram gold chain, and an 80-gram gold bracelet. The event also included a horse race featuring 200 horses, which was postponed after approximately 100,000 people turned up to watch the spectacle. Images published by the Press Trust of India showed thousands of people jostling for a glimpse of the venue, with some perching precariously atop trees and electricity towers to get a view.

Anant Singh Controversy and Political Standing

Known locally as 'Chhote Sarkar' or 'younger lord,' Anant Singh is a powerful and controversial figure in Bihar. He has described himself as a social worker with businesses and agricultural land, declaring that his combined wealth with his wife amounts to 1 billion rupees. However, his public image is marred by more than two dozen pending criminal cases, including accusations of murder, attempted murder, extortion, and rioting.

Locals say Singh travels in a convoy of up to 25 cars and has a reputation for intimidating behavior. On one notable occasion, he reportedly chased away tax officials by appearing with snakes wrapped around his neck. Singh has also served several stints in prison, yet he continues to maintain a significant political presence in the region. His frequent appearance on social media, often featuring him twirling his mustache, underscores his media-savvy approach to maintaining visibility despite the legal troubles surrounding him.

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Impact on India's Wedding Industry

This event occurs within the context of a massive industry, with more than 10 million weddings taking place in India every year. According to KPMG, this sector is estimated to be worth between $40 and $50 billion. Weddings in India are not just family affairs but significant economic drivers, supporting a vast network of vendors, caterers, and logistics providers. However, the extreme scale of the Singh wedding highlights the growing disparity in spending and the potential for such events to overshadow public order and resource management.

The consequences of such large-scale private events often ripple through local infrastructure and public safety. The traffic paralysis and crowd control issues witnessed in Nadawan serve as a case study for the challenges faced by local authorities when dealing with high-profile political figures. As the region recovers from the logistical disruption, the discussion around the appropriate balance between cultural celebration, political influence, and public resource allocation is likely to intensify.