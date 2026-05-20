Analyzing Bitcoin and Major Altcoins: A Possible Rally Towards $80,000?

This text delves into the current state of Bitcoin and the major altcoins, discussing their potential path to a recovery and highlighting significant events and events.

Bitcoin looks on track for a rally toward $80,000 while HYPE, ZEC, and a handful of altcoins are pushing toward their range highs. A close below $76,000 may deepen the pullback toward $70,000.

The net outflows of $979.7 million from spot BTC exchange-traded funds this week may be the most important test of this entire bear market. Bitcoin's recovery is expected to face resistance in the $78,500-$82,000 range. The top 10 cryptocurrencies are attempting a bounce off the breakout level at $76,000, while the 20-day exponential moving average ($78,484) may serve as stiff resistance. Contrarily, a close above the 20-day EMA signals demand at lower levels





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