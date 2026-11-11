Analyzing 49ers’ Super Bowl-hopeful roster after NFL trade deadline

The NFC- leading 49ers (7-1) strengthened a playoff-bound roster with trades for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and wide receiver Keenan Allen.

, eventually – but the 49ers’ playoff potential is intact, and it should get tested big-time the next month. Sunday’s game at Dallas starts a stretch of five consecutive NFC games.

Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis RourkePurdy is producing an MVP-caliber season, and that could hinge on how he copes Nov. 22 with the blitzing Vikings in Mexico. Jones didn’t want to leave town via trade, and that quarterback depth is invaluable for a deep playoff run .

Also read 49ers acquire six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen in a trade with the Colts: Report

Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk , Kaelon Black, Jordan James; Isaac Guerendo McCaffrey has made 27 consecutive starts, he’s averaging 91 scrimmage yards per game, and his nine rushing touchdowns are one off the NFL lead. Both McCaffrey and his complementary rookie backup, Black, are averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Guerendo is stashed in reserve after recovering from an April pectoral tear.

Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, Brandin Cooks. Brandon Aiyuk is on a two-week exemption after Monday’s reinstatement, and since he wasn’t traded, a release seems imminent. Analysis: Allen, 34, should instantly help as he comes with the eighth-most receptions in NFL history, just eight shy of passing Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison.

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Still, the 49ers are banking on multiple comebacks, especially Evans’ from Achilles tendinitis that may sideline him a third straight game and longer. Samuel returns to practice Wednesday after a month hiatus. Robinson got back last game, and Stribling could return next month. Seven-game target totals: 105 to wide receivers, 123 to others.

Analysis: Ten months since tearing his right Achilles, Kittle remarkably leads the 49ers receivers in catches , yards and touchdowns . Farrell is much improved from last season. Tonges’ season-ending knee injury in the opener was a bummer. Jack Stoll and Khalil Dinkins are on-call on the practice squad.

Trent Williams, Connor Colby, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Vederian Lowe, Jarrett Patterson, Carver Willis, Enrique Cruz Jr.The 49ers luxuriously started the same line every game. Colby was the biggest question coming into the year and is faring fine between top-tier play from Williams and Brendel, the latter of whom is in a contract year. McKivitz is bidding to join Williams as a Pro Bowl tackle.

Patterson, their backup center, came in a trade 2 ½ months before the deadline, for a seventh-rounder to Atlanta. Pleasants can come off IR when needed, while the practice squad offers Drake Nugent, Foster Sarell and Isaac Alarcon. Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Osa Odighizuwa, Keion White, Mykel Williams, Romello Height, Khalid Kareem, James Thompson Jr., Sebastian ValdezGracen Halton, C.J. West, Sam Okuayinonu, Alfred Collins, Andrew Farmer, Mikail Kamara.

If Bosa and Buckner channel their 2019 form, that will generate success for others, as Odighizuwa and White showed against the Raiders. Williams is progressing amid his ACL comeback, and Height’s hustle could be the late-season secret weapon. How the interior holds up against the run will be scrutinized. As will a pass rush that so far has just 15 sacks, fifth-fewest in the NFL.

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Practice squad options: Ogbo Okoronkwo, Viliami Fehoko Jr., Robert Beal and McKinley Jackson. Injured reserve:Quarterback aside, this is the best unit on the team, led by Warner, possibly the best defender in the NFL. Greenlaw’s ferocity is unmistakable, and Dugger’s rookie ascent now includes a pick-six. Nate HobbsDepth is an increasing concern, although Hobbs nearly came off Injured Reserve last week and could do so this week.

Green and Lenoir are day-to-day after Sunday’s fourth-quarter exits. Jack Jones got cut after fouling up their loss in Atlanta, making room for the Buckner trade. Their only practice squad cornerback is Brandon Codrington, who’s more so a return specialist. Green has a team-high four interceptions; the 49ers’ other two came from Dugger and safety Malik Mustapha last Sunday.

Lenoir’s last interception came last Nov. 16. Darrick ForrestCoach Kyle Shanahan calls it a “pretty good problem to have” with three safeties rotating, those being Mustapha, Sigle, and Brown, the latter of whom has started every game and saved a touchdown Sunday by driving Brock Bowers out at the 1. The 49ers have allowed just two completions over 40 yards , but here come the Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb.

Last game saw the return of Eddy P-erfecto , after he missed at least one kick each of the previous five games. Still concerning is the 49ers’ 28th-ranked kick coverage, Cowing on punt returns , and no kick return longer than 45 yards since Samuel’s out of halftime in Australia.