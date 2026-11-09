Analysts See no Broader ‘Contagion’ Effect after $6.3B Binance Hack

Analysts said that crypto markets are not seeing any broader contagion effects after the $6.3 billion Binance hack, largely thanks to the exchange pledging to cover losses.

Binance’s pledge to cover all user losses helped contain the fallout from the $6.3 billion hack, analysts said. Binance’s pledge to cover user losses from its $6.3 billion hack helped contain the fallout across crypto markets, analysts told Cointelegraph.

“There doesn’t seem to be any contagion-type effect from the hack, given that Binance is able to cover the losses using its balance sheet,” Martin Lee, market insights lead at DWF Labs, told Cointelegraph. He said investors turned their focus to the implications of the US midterm elections. Binance’s daily net outflows fell to $458 million in the 24 hours leading to Monday’s publication time, down from $6.1 billion on Nov. 2 after withdrawals resumed, according toto date.

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Bitcoin fell as much as 5.7% over the first five days after the hack, a decline CryptoQuant called “modest” in its WednesdayBitcoin’s drawdown after the Binance hack, compared to previous exchange hacks. Source: CryptoQuant Major exchange hacks have previously triggered “short-lived drawdowns that markets later absorbed” as long-term holder demand returned, Lacie Zhang, research lead at Bitget Wallet, told Cointelegraph, adding that the Binance hack does not represent a “structural trend reversal” for crypto markets.

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“Much of the hack’s impact now looks priced in,” with Bitcoin currently trading at an “attractive level,” Bitfinex analysts told Cointelegraph. “Confirmation of a market bottom now depends on the Consumer Price Index reading due on 10 November, which will shape the Federal Reserve’s next rate decision. Higher bond yields would put pressure on risk assets.

” Market participants priced in an 80% chance that the Federal Reserve will raise rates at its Dec. 9 meeting, up from 69% a month earlier, according to the CMEGroup’s FedWatchEditorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.