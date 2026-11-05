Analyst weighs in on conciliatory tone after stunning Republican losses in Texas

Several Texas Republicans who had aligned themselves with President Donald Trump took a different tone in their concession speeches after election losses, congratulating their opponents and offering help with transitions.

Several Texas Republicans who had aligned themselves with President Donald Trump took a different tone in their concession speeches after election losses, congratulating their opponents and offering help with transitions.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he called Gina Hinojosa to congratulate her on winning the governor’s race. He also said he would assist her and her team during the transition. In his concession speech, Attorney General Ken Paxton congratulated James Talarico and said he would pray for him to do well for Texas and the nation.

Also read Gina Hinojosa Elected Texas Governor, Unseating Abbott After Decades of Republican Rule

Sen. John Cornyn, who was not a candidate in the races, also offered to help Talarico in a social media post. Greg Brockhouse, a Republican political analyst who appeared on KSAT’s election night panel, said Republicans need to accept the results if they hope to regain ground.

“I don’t think Republicans have a choice,” Brockhouse said. “If they want to reclaim what was theirs a short two years ago. ” Brockhouse said the tone from both sides was appropriate. He added that candidates who lose decisively cannot simply claim voter fraud.

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“Today, there’s no trash. There’s no back and forth. There’s not garbage. It’s now, OK, now we govern,” he said.

“Can they do what they said they would do? ” Brockhouse said the results give Republicans a reason to rethink their approach.

“I think it’s great for Republicans to create something new,” he said. “We have no choice now. ” Read also: What happened in the Nov. 3, 2026, historic midterm election in Texas Texas Democrats rode a ‘blue-nami’ to power. What now?

Election Day is over. Here’s what happens before Bexar County results become official