Oil Change International analysis reveals the BAAJA bill fails to curb rising costs, with electricity prices still projected to increase by 8% by 2040 despite legislative passage.

Oil Change International has released a comprehensive analysis indicating that the proposed BAAJA bill will fail to halt the trajectory of soaring electricity costs across the United States. The nonprofit organization argues that even if the legislation passes into law, American households will continue to face significant financial burdens as energy rates climb through the next decade.

BAAJA Bill Price Projections by 2040

The core finding of the report is that electricity prices are projected to increase by approximately 8% by the year 2040. While this figure represents a mitigation compared to the 13% hike that would occur without the bill, Oil Change International concludes that the savings generated by the legislation are completely overshadowed by the overall increases in consumer costs.

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Specific calculations from the Rhodium Group suggest that under a Mid Emissions Scenario, the BAAJA would reduce the average annual bill by $50. This amounts to a monthly savings of just over $4 for the average consumer. However, these marginal reductions do not offset the broader inflationary trends affecting the energy sector.

Financial Impact on Households Compared to 2025

Despite the slight monthly savings, Oil Change International calculates that the average annual electricity bill in 2040 will still be more than $157 higher than it was in 2025. This translates to a net increase of over $13 per month for consumers who are expected to pay this rate decades from now.

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The organization emphasizes that households currently struggling to afford basic electricity services will not see any meaningful relief from these rising bills under the proposed BAAJA framework. The structural increase in costs remains a significant barrier for low-income families regardless of the minor deductions provided by the legislation.

Market Drivers and Unaddressed Cost Factors

The report identifies several market forces driving up energy prices that the BAAJA bill does not adequately address or regulate. A primary driver cited is the rapidly rising electricity demand from data centers, which consumes vast amounts of power and puts additional strain on the national grid infrastructure.

Additionally, the analysis highlights how extreme climate events are causing spiking energy costs during the winter months. These weather-related disruptions create volatile pricing environments that the current legislative proposals fail to mitigate or prepare for.

Political Implications and Senate Vote Schedule

Oil Change International asserts that the BAAJA does not effectively address either energy affordability or the broader climate crisis. Instead, the group characterizes the legislation as a massive gift to corporate interests that prioritizes industry profits over consumer protection and environmental stability.

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The United States Senate is expected to hold a final vote on the BAAJA in the coming days. If the bill passes this chamber, it will move to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives for consideration.

The House has a narrow window to act on the legislation before Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress in January. This timeline creates significant pressure for immediate legislative action before the political landscape shifts in the new year.