Body language experts analyzed Trump's warm synchronized welcome with Xi Jinping and his dominant handshake with Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, highlighting contrasting physical dynamics.

At the APEC summit in Shenzhen, body language experts dissected the physical interactions between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The latest analysis reveals a striking contrast in Trump's non-verbal diplomacy, with his greeting toward Xi showing warmth and synchronization, while his encounter with Putin displayed calculated dominance. Trump arrived at the summit and was greeted by Xi in a rare airport welcome. Xi approached solo down a red carpet to welcome Trump, followed by a handshake that morphed into a hug. The two leaders then stood together for the American national anthem and a flyover.

Also read Trump Greeted by Xi at APEC Shenzhen Summit Ahead of Russia Meeting

Body language expert Lillian Glass, an author with a doctorate in communication disorders, observed their feet and found them highly telling. She said, From the moment Xi approached Trump on the tarmac to their synchronized walk together, the two leaders displayed an extraordinary degree of physical harmony. Glass explained that synchronization of posture and physical positioning can be particularly revealing because it reflects the degree to which individuals are physically attuned to one another.

Here, both leaders appeared to be operating on the same wavelength, presenting a harmonious physical image. After the greeting, the men walked down a red carpet past hundreds of performers waving flowers. Although their footfalls were imperfect by marching band standards, they were closely matched. Glass noted, One of the most compelling aspects of the encounter was the way Trump and Xi walked together.

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Their steps and movements appeared remarkably synchronized, with both leaders maintaining a similar rhythm as they proceeded along the tarmac. She added that this physical coordination was particularly noteworthy because synchronized walking can reflect interpersonal rapport and mutual attentiveness. They moved together with a natural sense of harmony. Their synchronization was one of the strongest visual signals of connection throughout the encounter.

Xi rarely greets foreign leaders at the airport and did so for Trump in reciprocation for the US president's welcome ceremony at Joint Base Andrews. The softer side of the formal visit preceded talks expected to touch on trade disputes, nuclear disarmament, the wars in Iran and Ukraine and potentially even Beijing's alleged efforts to spy on US artificial intelligence giant Nvidia.

Trade Tensions and Personal Ties

Trump has imposed tariffs exceeding 100% on Chinese goods to punish Beijing for trade imbalances and fentanyl exports that killed a half-million mostly young Americans during Xi's reign. He had threatened in his first term to decouple the two economies and demanded $50 trillion in reparations. But Trump has also underscored the personal aspects of his relationship with Xi, often combined with projections of American power.

He recounted of Xi's 2017 visit to his Mar-a-Lago resort, We had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen, and President Xi was enjoying it. Separately, body language expert Judi James analyzed Trump's interactions with both Xi and Putin, concluding that Trump emerged as the undisputed victor in what she termed the battle of handshakes.

Her analysis focused on the subtle yet potent signals of power and status displayed during the welcome banquet and the subsequent group photo session. James argued that Trump achieved a comprehensive victory not necessarily through aggressive confrontation, but through a masterful display of silent power signals that subtly diminished the perceived status of his counterparts while elevating his own authority.

The sequence began with Trump arriving late to the greeting line, a move that James interpreted as a calculated display of dominance by forcing others to wait. Putin was observed waiting in the wings, a position that James identified as a sign of lowered power.

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Trump Dominates Greetings

In contrast, Trump arrived with the confidence of a galleon in full sail, immediately breaking traditional hosting etiquette by initiating the handshake with Xi. Trump extended his hand from a significant distance with an open palm and a cocked thumb, gestures that signal high confidence and control. By instigating the interaction, Trump left Xi with no time to establish the greeting first, effectively setting the tone.

The interaction with Xi was characterized by a warm, emphatic baseline shake, followed by Trump pulling Xi closer and tapping his elbow twice while maintaining solid eye contact. This ritual of closeness served to create a sharp and intentional contrast with the subsequent greeting with Putin. The dynamic shifted dramatically when Trump turned his attention to Putin.

James described the moment as one of apparent disarray, where Trump seemed to ignore Putin's presence, walking past him as though unaware of the Russian leader waiting to the left. This act of ignoring was interpreted as a deliberate lowering ritual for Putin. When Trump finally acknowledged Putin, he employed a distinct facial expression and remained static, forcing Putin to close the distance and initiate the handshake.

This refusal to move forward was analyzed as a core power move, compelling the Russian leader to come to him. The handshake itself lacked the warmth seen with Xi; instead, Trump stretched his arm fully, maintaining a distance that appeared uncomfortable, and fixed his gaze on Putin's hand rather than making eye contact. The interaction concluded with Trump steering Putin toward the photo lineup, further asserting control over the physical space.

Final Positions and Expert Views

In the final lineup, Trump and Xi stood together as the central figures, while Putin was relegated to the side, seemingly sidelined and left waiting. Psychologist Peter Collett offered a complementary view, noting that Trump's physical pats and the refusal to initiate movement were classic tricks to assert dominance without overt aggression, turning friendly gestures into subtle reminders of status and control.

The entire episode highlighted how microscopic movements and positioning can convey significant political messaging in high-stakes international diplomacy, with Trump's body language toward Xi and Putin serving as a study in contrasting diplomatic approaches.