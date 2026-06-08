Analysis of 2027 TE Ryan Pankey's Commitment to MSU

The Spartans picked up another commitment early Monday morning.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI.

He announced his decision on social media early Monday morning. Pankey was the second commitment in the span of a few hours --- Lone Star wide receiverI'm beyond grateful and blessed to announce commitment to Michigan State University! Pankey adds more great size to MSU's future tight end room. He stands at 6'6" and about 235 pounds.

Montrose was a team that ran the ball, and then ran the ball some more. Pankey probably projects to be more of a blocking tight end. He also excelled as a defensive end during his junior season.currently have Pankey at 1,321st overall in the class of 2027, with Pankey being the No. 10 overall recruit from Colorado. His other notable offers in his recruitment were from Oregon State, Washington State, Colorado State, San Diego State, UNLV, and Navy.

Michigan State TEs coach Brian Wozniak | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SIevaluate how much they want to pursue other tight ends. One big name that MSU would certainly make room for is Detroit Country Day prospectHe's a four-star prospect who visited MSU the weekend of May 29-31, but the Spartans are battling some bigger names there .

No other tight end recruits seem to have visited or are scheduled to visit besides Cartwright and Pankey. There is a fair chance Wozniak would be just fine taking in a single tight end this year. Two tight ends are entering their final seasons of eligibility this year, but Michigan State has an interesting crop of young talent already around.

Lexington High School's Joe Caudill eludes a tackle by Toledo Central Catholic High School's Jason Lawson Jr. during OHSAA Division III regional quarterfinal high school football action Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Colonel Crawford High School. | TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, another true freshman, also has a lot of potential.

He was one of MSU's higher-ranked guys in the 2026 class, though Caudill is still transitioning from being a quarterback in high school to playing tight end in college. , who is in the class of 2028. He's from Madrid, Iowa, and is the No. 4 prospect at his position in his class. Severson's offer list already includes Iowa, Iowa State, Penn State, Indiana, Nebraska, and a long list of other Power Four schools.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn ImagesA 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.





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