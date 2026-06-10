Analog Dogs: Upcoming Comedy-Inspired Buddy Movie

A fictional punk-pop trio embarks on a rowdy road trip to Los Angeles in the mistaken belief that their band is booked to open for Green Day on New Year's Eve.

Get ready to hitch a ride with the Analog Dogs , a fictional punk-pop trio at the center of the upcoming comedy-inspired buddy movie due in theaters on August 14.

The film tells the story of three friends, Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust, who embark on a rowdy road trip to Los Angeles in the mistaken belief that their band is booked to open for Green Day on New Year's Eve. The journey is described as a mischievous jaunt across the country filled with adventures, based on the exploits of Green Day and their years of living in a tour van.

The two-minute preview opens with the group playing a very Green Day-esque tune in a basement, singing about being bored at school and bored at home. They are then seen approaching the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band at a bar and sliding their demo tape in front of singer Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tre Cool.

Billie Joe Armstrong misreads the label on the tape, viciously mispronouncing the band's name as Tre Cool tweaks them about including their phone number on the Hail Mary bid to get their heroes' attention. Cut to a phone call in which Tre seemingly invites them to open for his group, which sets the trio on a cross-country journey in a yellow cab full of adventures, mushroom trips, and the promise of future female attention.

The film promises to be a wild and entertaining ride, full of humor and heart, as the three friends navigate the ups and downs of the music industry and learn to rely on each other in the face of adversity. With its talented cast and crew, this movie is sure to be a hit with fans of comedy and music alike





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