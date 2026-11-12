Ana de Armas Wears Sheer Gown at Latin Recording Academy Gala

Ana de Armas made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Alberto Montenegro at the 2026 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala in Las Vegas, wearing a daring sheer lace gown.

Actress Ana de Armas made a striking fashion statement on Thursday during her red carpet debut alongside musician boyfriend Alberto Montenegro at the 2026 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala. The event took place at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, marking a high-profile appearance for the blonde star who recently solidified her relationship with the Venezuelan artist.

De Armas Sheer Gown and Gala Details

De Armas, 38, dazzled attendees in a daring black off-the-shoulder corset paired with a racy sheer lace skirt that revealed her underwear. She elevated her ensemble with towering heels and accessorized with a dazzling silver necklace, completing a look that drew immediate attention from photographers and fans alike.

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Montenegro, 37, coordinated with his partner by wearing a sharp black suit, a pale blue shirt, and a navy tie. The couple appeared happy and confident as they posed for photos together on the red carpet, signaling a new chapter in their public relationship following months of speculation.

Rawayana Vocalist and Recent Paris Appearances

Montenegro serves as the lead vocalist and guitarist for the band Rawayana, which was formed in 2007. The group is currently on tour and is scheduled to perform on Thursday, October 15 in San Francisco at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. The band will also stop in Nashville, Chicago, and Brooklyn before performing at the Kia Forum on November 15.

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The couple recently made their relationship Instagram official a month prior to this gala. De Armas featured Montenegro briefly in an Instagram post from her recent trip to Paris Fashion Week. The final slide of her carousel showed two place cards with their names next to each other during a fancy meal, confirming their status as a couple.

Although Montenegro was not pictured in all of De Armas's social media posts, the pair were spotted together at the Louis Vuitton runway show on October 6 and attended a glitzy after-party. Reports indicate that the couple initially sparked up a romance, with the pair first being publicly seen together in July.

Post-Relationship Status and Future Plans

Before her current relationship, De Armas had been linked to actor Tom Cruise for approximately nine months. A source told Us Weekly in October of last year that the relationship ended because things were moving too fast for the actress. She reportedly put the brakes on the romance, though both parties have maintained a friendly working relationship.

In an interview with F Magazine in 2025, De Armas expressed her desire to have a family soon. She described having an immense protective instinct toward children, whom she views as defenseless and innocent beings. She acknowledged that love is unpredictable and that relationships cannot be controlled, noting that life is not like a movie.

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De Armas also shared glimpses of her personal life and lifestyle from her travels. During her time in Paris, she explored the city, worked out at the gym in a white tank top and fitted black leggings, and indulged in various meals. These updates provided fans with a closer look at her daily life outside of her professional commitments.

Previously, De Armas was seen putting on a cosy display with actor Jacob Elordi at the 2026 Golden Globes in January. However, Elordi is now reportedly dating model and TV personality Kendall Jenner. The Daily Mail has reached out to De Armas's representatives for comment regarding her current relationship status and future projects.