Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas Thriller Knock Knock Leaving HBO Max After Box Office Fail

Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves starred together in an Eli Roth-directed thriller before their recent reunion in Ballerina. Explore the history behind their shared screen time and career trajectories.

Eli Roth's 2015 home invasion thriller Knock Knock is officially leaving HBO Max in the United States, closing the streaming window for the film that brought Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas together years before their recent action franchise collaboration. The departure removes the movie from the major streaming platform, ending the period during which audiences could access this specific chapter in both actors' filmographies.

The film centers on an architect played by Reeves who helps two stranded young women, portrayed by de Armas and Lorenza Izzo, only for the encounter to turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse. The narrative follows the couple coercing him into a sexual transgression before holding him hostage in his home, a premise that defined the movie's tense atmosphere and niche horror appeal.

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While the project served as a precursor to the blockbuster success of the John Wick universe, its commercial performance was notably lackluster at the time of release. Knock Knock grossed approximately $6 million at the global box office against a reported production budget of $10 million, highlighting the challenges of mid-budget horror in the mid-2010s market.

Critical reception for the film was mixed, with reviews often citing its satirical approach to torture horror as ineffective against a repetitive storyline. One prominent critique described the movie as having a misguidedly campy tone that failed to overcome its predictable narrative structure, resulting in a viewing experience that did not resonate strongly with mainstream critics upon its initial release.

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For Ana de Armas, this project preceded her breakout leading role in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina by several years. Ballerina marked her first time headlining a potential franchise-starter, following successful roles in Knives Out and No Time to Die, though that film also faced box office scrutiny by grossing $140 million against a $90 million budget.

The streaming availability on HBO Max provided a unique opportunity for genre cinema fans to witness the dynamic between the two stars in a context distinct from their high-octane modern roles. De Armas was not yet a household name in 2015, making this earlier collaboration a significant historical footnote in the evolution of both careers.

Keanu Reeves' return to the John Wick franchise continues with the upcoming fifth installment, building on a series that has generated more than $1 billion in global revenue over the last decade. His extended cameo in Ballerina, released last year, further cemented his status as a defining figure in contemporary action cinema.

The removal of Knock Knock from HBO Max signifies the end of its current digital distribution cycle in the US market. Fans of Roth's work, which also includes transgressive hits like Hostel and The Green Inferno, may need to look to other platforms or physical media to view this specific thriller.

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This departure contrasts with the enduring accessibility of the John Wick films, which remain central to Reeves' current commercial dominance. The shift from the modest returns of Knock Knock to the billion-dollar success of Wick illustrates the volatile financial landscape of the action thriller genre.

Audiences interested in the early collaboration between the two actors should note that the HBO Max window has now closed. The film remains a distinct part of the directors filmography and serves as a point of comparison for the careers of two actors who have since dominated global box office charts.