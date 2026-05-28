An Upstanding Member of the Community: We Test the 1993 Volvo 850GLT

If cars were men, you'd want your daughter to marry this one.

The 850GLT, the latest addition to Volvo's menu in the U.S., is all­-new from the kisser to the tail, and it only takes one good look to notice nothing of the sort.

Is this bad? Certainly, it's not surprising. The Volvo name is practically a syn­onym for "sensible," as in, "My, what a Volvo outfit you have on today. Going on an interview?

" Still, considering the time that the Swedish maker has invested in this project—the 850 was conceived in the late 1970s, and design work began in 1986—we had hoped that the final shape would be more, well, inventive. In its defense, the automaker believes that familiar styling improves brand awareness in today's crowded sedan market. But we remain disappointed that Volvo did not take this opportunity to break from its rigidly traditional form.

So the 850 is another no-surprises Volvo, right? Well, not quite. There's no question that this car is chock-full of Volvo trademarks. But there are surprises.

For one, the 850 is a front-driver—the first such Volvo ever sold in the U.S. For another, it's powered by a new inline five-cylinder engine that is mounted trans­versely—a downright radical layout con­sidering the difficulty of shoehorning anything more than an inline four into an engine bay sideways.

The sensible styling does have a payoff though. For its size, the 850GLT is a remarkably roomy four-door sedan. Roughly the size of a, it rides on a tidy 104.9-inch wheelbase and is more than eight inches shorter overall than Volvo's flagship, the 960. At 3229 pounds, the 850 is almost 300 pounds lighter than the 960.

Yet, thanks to the packaging economies of the 850's front­-drive/transverse-engine layout, the trim body does not exact penalties in cabin room. In fact, the 850 offers more legroom front and rear. This is a big-boned sedan without any excess flab—like a 960 that's spent time on a StairMaster. The 850's engine also says "leaner 960.

" Under the hood is a new double-­overhead-cam, 20-valve, 2.4-liter five-­cylinder engine—basically the 960's 24-valve inline six minus a cylinder. The all-aluminum engine is light and com­pact—as it has to be to fit sideways between the front wheels. Output is 168 horsepower at 6200 rpm, and the torque curve is notably broad—thanks to a variable induction system.

This system feeds each cylinder with two unequal-length intake runners; depending on throttle position and engine speed, the five shorter runners automatically open or close to optimize the intake charge across the rev band. Two new transmissions are offered: a cable-linkage five-speed manual and an electronically controlled four-speed auto­matic with three driver-selectable modes: sport, economy, and wet/winter.

The 850 rides on struts up front and, in back, a novel new semi-trailing-arm design that allows some passive rear­-wheel steering during hard cornering. Hmmmmm. Handling motions coming from the rear end usually mean "driver's car.

" That's certainly a surprising addition to the Volvo portfolio. "Safety" is as much a synonym for Volvo as is "sensible," and here the 850GLT remains true to tradition—and then some. Driver and passenger air bags are standard, and the front three-point restraints feature mechanical tensioners and new shoulder belts that automatically adjust to each occupant's height.

Three-­point belts are included for all three rear­-seat passengers, too, and a cleverly designed child booster seat is built into the rear center armrest. In addition to the usual crumple zones for absorbing front and rear collisions, the 850's body is also fortified against side impacts with special cross beams, reinforced B-pillars, and other energy-absorbing panels. A three-channel anti-lock-braking system is standard.

So the 850GLT is a tradition-rooted machine enlivened with a few significant surprises. Does this unfamiliar mix work? Yes. This is not a car that impresses with performance or trendsetting technol­ogy, yet its balance—smart new hardware updating proven Volvo virtues—has unquestionably strong appeal.

Climb aboard the 850 and those Volvo virtues appear once again. Hand­some materials. Visible quality. A strong sense of order.

The driver's power seat is instantly comfortable—and it remains so. We drove our test car from Phoenix to Ann Arbor in two fourteen-hour days without so much as a fidget behind the wheel. If seats this good were sold with big-screen TV sets, no one would ever leave home. The engine displays eager off-the-line torque, and it pulls strongly—albeit with the faintly Hoover-like sound we've heard from other inline-fives.

Performance with the five-speed is brisk for a "traditional" sedan: 0 to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 132 mph. Now that theThe five-speed has a polished action, but the clutch engages abruptly—concen­tration is necessary for smooth shifts. And though the manual transmission implies sportiness, there are signs that enthusiastic driving was not a high prior­ity. The pedals, for instance, are spaced too far apart for easy braking-while-down­shifting maneuvers.

The 850's ride is resilient, bordering on soft. Road roughness is filtered out, yet handling is not unduly compromised. The 850 boasts 0.79 g of cornering power, and it's easy to push the car right up to that limit. The chassis exhibits a whiff of over­steer during initial turn-in, but the rear end never steps out and the result is a welcome reduction in understeer.

The handling is unfailingly secure , yet responsive enough to entertain the owner who attacks a tight entrance ramp now and then. The well-outfitted base 850GLT­—which includes such features as air condi­tioning with automatic climate control, power windows and locks, heated front seats, and an excellent eight-speaker AM/FM/cassette system—will sell for $24,450.

Our test car, equipped with option group 1 , as well as a CD player, a trip computer, and fog lights, cost $28,202. Wearing those stickers, the 850GLT will likely draw nearly all the attention in Volvo showrooms. No surprises there: the 850 is easily the most desirable new Volvo we've seen since the 1981 GLT Turbo.

Somewhere on the road to their first front-drive sedan, the engineers at Volvo stumbled on the magic formula that adds nimbleness to droll family sedans. Other Volvos handle compe­tently, but this one grabs the pavement and consumes it like the fabled. Teutonic confidence issues through its slightly notchy gearbox, hefty steering, and progressive brakes. Even though some hallmarks like plushly padded seats and a touch of body roll remain, the 850 proves that Volvos don't have to drive like stones.

Would that it looked the part. If the stylists had whipped out a flexible curve rather than the T-square, the 850 might have upstaged the Swedish bikini team on Scandinavia's best-dressed list. Instead, they bundled it in a housecoat. It's unfortunate that the 850 doesn't look like a billion bucks, because that's how much it cost to bring it to market.

Volvo hedged its colossal gamble with styling that aims only at repeat buyers. —But except for a few practical and handsome station wagons, Volvos among them, cubism in cars got old ten years ago—maybe not long to Vikings, but an eon in the car biz. Yet here stands another example of angular armor. The 850 may be rounder than the get-ups worn by earlier Scan­dinavian invaders, but still it "looks like the carton it came in.

" Such cutting remarks once came from cultural Philistines; now even a well-rounded sophisticate such a myself wants the edge off. I'd also like Volvo to scare a few hiccups out of the drivetrain. But I prize the finely adjustable ventilation system. And, as a photographer who has attacked brake dust on hundred of wheels and come away looking like a chimney sweep, I love the 850's bold wheels.

Unlike the infernally intricate wire-wheel lookalike popularized by BBS, these spokes are big, smooth, and a flash to shine. —I usually like the square-edged look­—loved the first MR2, was even friendly to the Eagle Premier—but this tucked and hunkered-down 850 doesn't do much for me. Fortunately, the body styling is the only area where Volvo's journey from "heavy" to "densely pur­poseful" ran to a dead end.

Settling in behind the wheel recalls theThe 850's rear seat is roomy, and the fold-down child seat is a great idea. It's less useful here than in the Chrysler and Ford incarnations, though, because Volvo offers only a three-point belt and a 50-to-80-pound weight limit, com­pared with five-point harnesses and weight limits beginning at 20 pounds in the others. Two more quibbles: the white numbers on the climate controls are ugly, and the clutch travel is a bit long.

Still, the 850 should be appealing enough to bring new buyers into the fold—assuming they look beyond the sheetmetal and actually drive the car. —Options: option package 1 , $2400; CD player. $808; trip computer, $283; fog lights. $261





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