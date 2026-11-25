The company's CEO said he was “disappointed” with a 1% growth in comparable store sales, which he said was due to October’s warm weather.

Burlington Stores sales increased 8% in the third-quarter, but its CEO noted that unseasonably warm weather from El Niño from across much the U.S. has impacted the off-price retailer.

Michael O’Sullivan, Burlington’s CEO, said total sales increase met expectations and was driven by strong new store performance, which company officials were pleased with. But O’Sullivan said he was “disappointed” with 1% growth in comparable store sales, which he said was due to October’s weather. O’Sullivan noted that the company, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, has data showing a strong correlation between weather and sales on outerwear.

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The company is known for its jackets and coats, but also sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and home goods in 1,330 stores across 47 states, Washington, D.C. , and Puerto Rico. Burlington’s third quarter ended Oct. 31. The warmth has continued into November, and could impact the fourth quarter, O’Sullivan said.

El Niño, caused by a warming in the tropical Pacific, is approaching a record intensity in 2026 and is expected to continue into March. On a positive note, O’Sullivan said the fourth-quarter should be less dependent on weather, driven instead by growing non-apparel holiday assortments, such as beauty, accessories, and toys. Inflation effects Broader financial pressures on consumers also impacted sales, O’Sullivan noted.

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He said rising living expenses have forced lower- and middle-income families to pull back and time purchases strictly around immediate necessity.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen the customer buying much closer to need,” O’Sullivan explained. “We attribute this to the higher cost of living. ” He said Burlington serves value-oriented customers who won’t shop unless they have a clear and immediate need, such as dressing for cold weather. As consumers were cutting back, elevated diesel fuel costs were also impacting the company’s transportation and shipping costs.

Kristen Wolfe, executive vice president and CFO, estimated “incremental freight pressure” in the fourth quarter at about $17 million dollars or 20 cents per share. Company officials said a drop in energy prices would not only trim the company’s overhead, but provide an economic boost to shoppers. Burlington’s new Philadelphia headquarters Wolfe also noted Burlington’s purchase of a new corporate headquarters building in Philadelphia closed in the third quarter.

Its employees won’t be moving in there until late 2028 at the earliest . The company had long been associated with its home in Burlington Township, Burlington County , N.J. But its new headquarters at 3151 Market Street will bring together corporate personnel now spread across three separate offices in New Jersey. The new 400,000-square-foot office building is located in the Schuylkill Yards development in University City .

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The moved marked the first time in decades Philadelphia has welcomed the headquarters of a Fortune 500 company. Using tariff refunds to lower prices In addition, Burlington officials said the company used a $55 million tariff refund to lower prices in an attempt to attract cost-conscious shoppers. The company is reinvesting 100% of the funds back into lower shelf prices. It allocated 40% of that in the third quarter, with the remaining 60% during the fourth-quarter holiday push.

The company said the strategic markdowns are focused on brand-name items and home merchandise, a category dented by the tariffs last year but that has rebounded.