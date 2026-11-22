Karen Sparks didn’t like running so much as she needed running. She needed the catharsis, the endurance challenge. She wanted to suffer.

There are moments on the trail when Karen Sparks stops running. She puts her hands to her knees, opens her mouth, and lets the sound that’s been building find release.

The noise starts low and feral, then rises from the depths, growing sharp and loud enough to echo under the canopy of oaks where she runs each day. Karen doesn’t care who hears it. The sound fuels her. Karen took up running in the years after she lost her world.

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She liked the feel of her feet pounding the earth; the shock and adrenaline needed somewhere to go. But it wasn’t until she discovered this wooded trail in Erwin Park in McKinney, Texas, that she felt something close to peace. Nature is her church. She was raised Baptist but can no longer bring herself to enter a church.

She’s been angry with God. Erwin Park rises rather unexpectedly out of ranchland and rolling prairie where longhorn cattle dot the landscape. Tucked away inside the trees, Karen feels protected. She talks to her kids.

She talks to herself. She runs along the dry-cracked mud, next to riverbeds and over trees fallen in the path. , a buttock muscle, when she was younger. She’s 43 now, and sometimes when she’s running her hamstrings get so tight it feels like her muscles might rip.

Maybe she likes being in pain, or maybe she likes knowing that the pain does not own her. Anyway, she’s in pain all the time. Spiritually, emotionally, physically. When it gets bad, she tries talking to her body..

She thinks about people who can’t do this. Because they’re in a wheelchair or in a hospital bed, or because they’re not here anymore. She’d spent previous anniversaries hiding from the world. This year she was flipping the script on the tragedy that defined her life.

On the fifth anniversary of their death, November 1, 2015, she ran a hundred miles on the nine-mile loop in Erwin Park. She’d originally signed up for the Indiana Trail 100, but the pandemic brought an end to that plan, and Karen could not be deterred. So she created her own race, anfor one. People told her she was crazy, and maybe she was.

But she’d spent previous anniversaries hiding from the world, walloped by grief, and this year she was flipping the script on the tragedy that had come to define her life. The trail was steep and winding. After sunset, the moon lit her path. Each time she thought about quitting, her mind flashed to the man who took her children.

Each step was vengeance. Her feet pounded and pounded, like she could pound him into the ground. On the day her children died, Karen could not move. She remembers falling to the floor in the living room of her parents’ house, curling her body around a framed picture of Reagan and Grant that she clutched to her chest.

A neighbor had phoned to say the home she once shared with the man she no longer called her husband was burning, and she dialed her father, who was on his way to pick up the kids. , she said, and she kept repeating the words, because some dark force had overtaken her, and it’s like she knew. Her father dashed to the scene, where he found firefighters and a home lapped by flames.

Karen stayed frozen, and she still gets angry when she thinks of this detail. Why didn’t she go to them? Why didn’t she race to her car and drive 190 miles an hour to reach them? She can’t explain.

She only kept rocking back and forth, back and forth. The next thing she remembers is her uncle walking through the front door. He kneeled beside her and whispered in her ear, “They’re gone. ”It was her best friend, Brandy, who got her running.

Brandy was once a lost teenager who shot up heroin; now she’d become a sober woman who found release through her body in motion, and she wanted Karen to find it too. It hurts. Why am I doing this? Karen didn’t like running so much as she needed running.

She needed the catharsis, the endurance challenge. She wanted to suffer. She ran a half marathon less than a year after the tragedy, a full marathon the next. Still, the grief escalated.

The shock and adrenaline wore off after two years, leaving a fathomless despair. One night in May 2018, she laid out hydrocodone, Valium, and Xanax. The plan was to wash them down with vodka and wine and not wake up. Her memory of that night is spotty, but she remembers looking at a picture of Reagan and Grant.

She was desperate, sobbing. She did not want to die, but she could not understand what she was doing on Earth without them. , she begged them. Soon after, she remembers getting a text from a cousin checking in on her, then another cousin, then a friend, then her sister.

Karen took it as a sign. She threw away the pills. Two weeks later, her father checked her into a residential treatment center outside Nashville that specialized in trauma. It was a serene place, acres of rolling pasture, and Karen spent hours on the wooded trail out back, running.

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Some people who lose their children don’t make it. Alcohol and drugs take them; the suicide rate is higher than average. Eventually Karen came to accept that if she died, then Reagan and Grant died with her, and she couldn’t let them die twice. She discovered the trail at Erwin Park after returning home to North Texas.

Over the next two years her race distances ramped up quickly, from 50 miles to 100K. Karen, who had once made fun of Brandy’s cracked and blistered feet, was now the one peeling off toenails, running her fingers over the watery bubble of a blister. The fifth anniversary of her children’s death was the first time she ran 100 miles. As the hours went by, she checked her watch, trying to place each of her children’s last moments.

She could feel Reagan and Grant on that trail. She always does. A cardinal fluttering past, a heart shape in the stumps of the trees, a pair of blue jays—they’re reminders that although she lost her children, they are with her still. Reagan and Grant are the reasons to keep going—not just over the 100 miles, but in the life she is still figuring out how to live.

Karen Sparks had a different life once. She was 25 when she met David Small at the mortgage company where they worked. A clean, good-looking man, a real charmer. He was eight years older.

She liked the salt-and-pepper hair, the goatee. She was wearing pink corduroy pants and a floral top that day; he complimented the outfit. Karen needed compliments. Ever since adolescence—the glasses, the braces—she’d struggled with a sense that she was not pretty enough, not thin enough.

Not enough. Karen already had a boyfriend and kept a photo of him at her desk.

“He won’t be that for long,” David told her. “I’ll have you. ” She laughed, because obviously that was a joke. A bit arrogant, too, though she liked the feeling of being coveted.

He was smirking, a micro-movement that struck her then as benign. To understand why Karen fell so hard for David Small, it helps to understand how badly she wanted to escape. Garden-variety teenage rebellion had escalated fast. She’d been a cheerleader and athlete, the daughter of a charismatic high school football coach who became the principal, but in her 20s, she watched Brandy rope off her arm with a rubber tube and plunge a needle into a vein.

Around that time, Karen was arrested for drunk driving. She knew she needed to find a better path. And she did, but she didn’t. She traded the nice boyfriend for the charming bad boy at the office.

She’d dropped out of college, which was probably a mistake, and the working world had been a series of dull cubicle gigs. More than anything, she wanted a family. She wanted to be a wife and a stay-at-home mother. Motherhood felt like a purpose.

She’d never been a star student or athlete, but she had heart. She was the kid on the team who got the “hardest worker” award. And maybe because her own father had been so powerful, she believed that marrying David could give her those things. Her mother didn’t like the guy, but Karen’s father urged his wife to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Duke Sparks is a Santa Claus of a man, big laugh, big smile. The eldest of 10, with an alcoholic dad, he raised his siblings. Maybe his mistake—he thinks about this all the time—is that he couldn’t stop saving his daughter. Whatever she wanted, he gave it to her, so when she fell for this man, he wasn’t going to stand in her way.

When she asked for the fairy-tale wedding, he gave it to her, even though $30,000 was a chunk of change for a school administrator and his schoolteacher wife. She bought the gown at one of those big bridal warehouses. Silver-ivory beads embroidered on the straight corset, a long flowy bottom like a princess at a ball. She took bridal photos in front of black-eyed Susans at a Dallas park that was popular with brides-to-be.

She sits on the lawn with a tiara nestled in her brown beachy waves, the diamond ring with three bands fitting together like interlocking puzzle pieces conspicuous on her finger as she rests her cheek in her palm. Karen doesn’t recognize the 27-year-old woman in that picture. It’s like she’s wearing a mask.

The newlyweds moved to a one-story in McKinney, about a half hour north of Dallas, and then a two-story a little farther north in the small town of Van Alstyne. In 2006 she had a baby girl named Reagan, and 17 months later a baby boy named Grant, and the way those two came into the world was the way they walked through it: Reagan swift and bold, Grant taking his time, circumspect. Reagan was Karen’s mini-me.

The girl of a thousand smiles, with a smattering of freckles. She was a gymnast who loved to climb the walls, climb the refrigerator, climb anything. The summer before the fire, Reagan learned the backstroke and Grant had just gotten comfortable in the pool. Out on the field, though, he was a heck of a ballplayer.

He was very particular about his clothes—everything had to match—and had a thing for neons. Those two loved tricking their grandfather into eating Sour Patch Kids. They’d promise him the candy wasn’t sour—definitely not sour, no way was it sour—then when he popped one into his mouth and his face puckered, they’d fall to the floor laughing. They were happy kids.

The marriage was rocky, surely they heard things, but Karen is pretty sure they were happy. David had trouble keeping a job, though. He had trouble keeping the electricity on, keeping the mortgage paid. In a word, he had trouble.

He pawned her ring shortly after Grant was born. Karen sat on the steps of their lease-to-own home, weeping. How could this happen? , that’s what he said.

He promised it would never happen again, but it just kept happening. Karen’s credit card started getting declined. David once bought the kids scooters for Christmas, only to pawn them. He kept the car parked in the back to keep it from repo men.

After the fire, Karen visited the house. She had to retrace the steps, witness the damage with her own eyes. She pulled back the canvas that investigators had draped over the carpet in the master bathroom. She had to see it: The silhouettes of her children’s bodies, soot outlining their final positions like sidewalk chalk.

Some mothers never want to go back, she gets it, but she needed this. What also stands out from that visit is the enormous engagement photo of her in that wedding dress. Flames had licked the canvas, so the picture-perfect image had crackled and turned blister-black. Did you ever think he was capable of such wickedness?

Of course not! He never hit her. He never hit the children, never even threatened it. No drinking problem, no drug addiction, no gambling, as far as she can tell.

But when Karen scans for warning signs, she thinks about his charm. The subtle manipulation, gaslighting, coercion. How many serial killers, how many con men, how many two-bit criminals get described this way by some innocent bystander? He was so nice, so good-looking,.

So yeah, that was a clue. Some signs were more obvious, especially to people who weren’t Karen. Her sister trailed him twice to see if he was going to work. Though their memories of the incident are foggy, Karen remembers that her sister tried to show her a photo of him meeting another woman. Karen couldn’t hear it. David loved her. He loved their kids.

Karen had gone on antidepressants for postpartum depression after Grant was born, and she wonders if the meds kept her hazy. Trevor Paulhus Her bracelets say ALWAYS RUNNING WITH R&G and LOVE NEVER ENDS. She recreated them for a fundraiser for a scholarship in her children’s names. Also, Karen did not quit things.

The little girl who got “hardest worker” trophies would not give up on her marriage so easily. Resilience would be her strength, and her undoing. It was her father who finally convinced her to leave. Duke had run a background check and found David had an outstanding arrest warrant for unpaid traffic tickets.

He called his daughter from the football field. If they arrest him, they’re taking those kids to social servicesThat startled Karen. Reagan was 9. Grant was 8.

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Her instinct to protect them overrode any fear of leaving. She pulled David into the bathroom one night so they could talk in private. The bathroom had a worn brown carpet that led to a walk-in closet. She leaned against the countertop with the double sink and spoke in a voice more defeated than angry.

This was over. No fighting. His voice was calm, too. The fire began in the garage.

He’d poured gasoline through the house, dousing the walls, dousing the furniture. The investigators had never seen so much gas. The children lay on the carpet inside the master bathroom where he and Karen had stood just a month before, when she’d told him it was over. How he kept the kids compliant is a mystery.

No drugs were found in their system, no sign of struggle. The children were arranged the way they usually slept, Reagan on her side, Grant on his tummy. David’s body was curled in a ball at the back of the closet, holding down one of the dogs. That sorry coward had placed his kids closest to the flame.

Karen had finally left him on October 19. Her attorney had recommended that she go without warning, so she moved the kids to her parents’ place. After David was served divorce papers, he told her he didn’t see it coming. He just didn’t think his wife would do this.

Halloween had been his first weekend alone with the kids. Karen saw no reason to punish him, even though he seemed to be punishing her. He took Reagan and Grant trick-or-treating, but he didn’t send one photo to Karen of them in their costumes. Are you coming to church with us?

The texts kept coming, all morning long. Her family told her to ignore him. Do not go back, it’s a trap. Karen had gone back so many times.

She stayed firm. The texts stopped around noon. Her mind runs alternate scenarios of what might have happened if she’d gone that day, and though she’ll never know, she believes he would have killed her. She thinks he wanted to take them all down together.

Instead, he took her children, the pets, most of her belongings, her unshakable faith in God, nearly everything she had, and left her the lone survivor. From what Karen can piece together, it seems his plan was to blow up the house, leaving nothing but ashes. But the trail of fire never reached the master bathroom. The bodies did not burn.

Cause of death, carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation. Karen hates the phrase “at least”——but this part really is an at least. He’d left a suicide note. Some nonsense about seeing her in heaven.

How long had he been plotting this? Some answers she’ll never get. Was he unstable? Clearly.

Narcissistic sociopath turned psychopath, that’s her best guess. Karen has spent the past five-plus years puzzling out the question of why, and she hasn’t gotten far. Part of her trauma therapy at the treatment center was reenacting that day, placing herself in the scene she never entered in real life, a technique known as psychodrama. The benefit was profound, but it never gave her the “why.

” There is no word in the English language for a mother who loses her children, the way there is for widows and orphans. It’s like language itself cannot admit the possibility. The fourth year was even harder than the first three. Grief kept amplifying.

She got tattoos. Their names on her outer left forearm. Their birth dates in Roman numerals on her inner right wrist. Angel wings on her ankles, which she got with another mother who’d lost her kids.

And on the tender ivory of her inner bicep, the phrase that has become her motto: Love never ends. She dyed her hair magenta and started painting her nails in bright neons. The look is a bit out there for a 43-year-old woman in small-town Texas, but the wildness fits her soul, and she likes to think her kids are proud. She believes they see her the same way she sees them.

On November 1, 2020, Karen ran the 100 miles by herself, but she wasn’t alone. People had flocked to support her. One woman ran alongside her for 50 miles. Another flew in from Indiana to crew.

Karen didn’t even know some of these people. But they had heard her story and wanted to help. At pit stops, her coach and his wife massaged her feet. It felt nearly Biblical.

Courtesy Karen SparksKaren had never seen a pit crew hustle so hard; it felt like NASCAR. They changed her clothes, popped her blisters, fed her when her stomach could take it. Pringles, PB&J sandwiches, ice-cold Coca-Cola. Her favorite was mashed potatoes and ramen.

Sounds disgusting, but it went down smooth and easy as night fell. Somewhere in the dark, she started to hallucinate. The trees came alive. They turned into fairyland creatures, with swooping limbs and kind faces.

Karen was Little Red Riding Hood, running from the Big Bad Wolf. She was Katniss Everdeen, an ordinary girl who never asked to be a hero. The sun came up, she scarfed down pancakes and syrup, and she could see the faces of the people who showed up for her, and the feeling was golden. Around mile 70, she started to crumble.

She broke down when she briefly couldn’t find her dad at the pit stop. Duke wondered if it was time for his daughter to call it quits, but he knew her better than that. She would crawl to the end if she had to, but she would finish. Among the many tattoos Karen got after the tragedy, the two swallows on her collarbone represent Reagan and Grant.

She wanted this one closest to her heart. It took Karen 31 hours to complete the run, an hour longer than planned. She beat herself up about the extra time until her team reminded her that what she’d done was harder than most races, not just because of the personal stakes but because she couldn’t feed off the energy of other runners, spectators, all those passing people. Even Karen had to admit: One woman, 100 miles.

It was a triumph. Karen had never wanted this. She only wanted to be a mom. But this loss summoned a strength she didn’t know she had.

Back in her previous life, she did not have the courage to stand on her own. This part is confusing, it fills her eyes with tears, because losing Reagan and Grant was the worst thing that had ever happened to her—but it also made her more like the woman she wanted to be. She’s working on a memoir with her sister, and she plans to keep racing.

Another 100-miler in October, a 200-miler after that; her dream is the Moab 240. Reminders of her loss never go away. Kids playing on a jungle gym. An empty swing.

The memories can bring a smile, or they can bring a tear. She has learned to live with both: happy and sad, furious and grateful, lucky and cursed. Sixty-eight months. That’s how long it’s been since her world split open.

Every first day of the month marks another notch in that marathon. Most people want to outrun emotional pain. Not Karen. She runs into the pain.

“Run toward the roar” is a line she read in a book about grief, and it’s why she can tell this story to a stranger in a cozy cafe, because she’s learned that sharing the pain is a better path. Allowing herself to be angry and difficult and complicated and hurt, swiping away tears and muttering cuss words only to apologize because she knows this is for a magazine—that’s better than pretending.

It will tell you about her spirit, and the radiance of this woman who never asked for any of this, that as she tells the worst story of her life, a man stops to comment on her smile. Another man stops, an hour later, to compliment her hot pink nails. In other parts of the world, and to other women, such comments might not go over well, but Karen flashes that smile.

“It’s them,” she says, finger pointing upward, and maybe that’s true. It’s also true her smile was here before they were. And though she will never stop running for Reagan and Grant, maybe one day she will run for herself. It’s the next step.

Sarah Hepola is the author of the bestselling memoir “Blackout: Remembering the Things I Drank to Forget,” the host/creator of the “America's Girls” podcast about the secret history of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and the co-conspirator of the cultural podcast, “Smoke 'Em if You Got 'Em. ” She lives in Dallas.