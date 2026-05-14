An Unconventional Proposal: Choosing Non-Monogamy to Save a Marriage from the Pressure of Parenthood

A woman struggling with severe depression and a firm decision to remain child-free offers her husband the chance to have a child with another woman to prevent him from leaving her.

Ellen Scott entered her relationship in 2017 with a very specific, non-negotiable condition: she did not want children. To avoid future heartbreak, she made it clear from the start that her mind was made up and encouraged her partner to leave if fatherhood was a priority.

Her husband, then in his twenties, responded with a relaxed ambiguity that suggested he was fine with the arrangement. However, as they both crossed the threshold into their thirties, the theoretical nature of being child-free began to clash with the tangible reality of their social circle. With weddings and baby showers becoming the norm, the pressure of societal expectations began to loom larger.

Despite his repeated assurances that he is happy without children, a lingering anxiety remains within her, sparking a fear that he might one day realize he desperately wants to experience fatherhood and subsequently leave her. Driven by an intense love for her husband and a terror of losing him, Ellen has proposed an unconventional and daring solution. She has offered him the opportunity to pursue fatherhood through a non-monogamous arrangement.

In this hypothetical scenario, her husband would be permitted to sleep with another woman to conceive a child and would even be encouraged to move in with that woman to provide the necessary support and stability for the child. While Ellen identifies as monogamous in her own desires, she is open to polyamory if it means preserving her marriage.

She would rather share her husband's time and affection with another person than lose him entirely to a desire for a family. This offer stems from a place of profound vulnerability, as she would rather tolerate a timeshare of his heart than face the void of his absence. She admits the hypocrisy of her fears, knowing how often society tells child-free women they will change their minds, yet she remains steadfast in her resolve.

The root of Ellen's firm stance against motherhood is deeply tied to her lifelong battle with depression. For over a decade, medication like fluoxetine has provided a baseline of stability, but severe depressive episodes still occur with regularity. She worries about the genetic predisposition to mental illness and, more urgently, the impact her health would have on a child.

The thought of a child witnessing their mother in a state of suicidal ideation or unable to leave her bed is a risk she is unwilling to take. Furthermore, she is acutely aware of the potential for pregnancy to exacerbate existing mental health struggles. While others often dismiss her claims that she would be a bad mother, Ellen views her decision as a responsible act of protection for a child who would not have the choice to leave her.

Currently, the couple lives a fulfilling life as journalists in East London, surrounded by a supportive network of friends and shared interests. Their relationship has been built on a foundation of mutual support, particularly regarding her mental health struggles. Yet, the societal script of marriage and parenthood continues to haunt her. The dramatic proposal of non-monogamy is not a reflection of a failing marriage, but rather a desperate attempt to safeguard it against the traditional expectations of adulthood.

By offering him a path to fatherhood without requiring her to become a mother, she hopes to neutralize the risk of resentment and ensure that their bond remains intact, regardless of the biological urges that might emerge as he grows older. She is prepared to accept a non-traditional family structure to ensure that the person she adores remains in her life





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Child-Free Polyamory Mental Health Marriage Depression

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