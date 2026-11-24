For the soup course, ditch the soup. Soup is for the weak. Instead, take your guests on an invigorating polar-bear plunge in the bacteria-infested waters of Rock Creek.

health this festive season, we’ve put together a simple Thanksgiving-dinner menu based on the guidance of R.F. K., Jr.,’s Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s always a good idea to have starters already on the table when your guests walk in from the cold. And you can’t go wrong with a charcuterie board. To keep things healthy, nix the crackers. Bodies turn simple carbohydrates into glucose, and any extra glucose turns into fat.

Also read Recipe: This colorful fruit salad will perk up your Thanksgiving menu

Also, nix the grapes and jams, which are full of sugar. Swap out the crackers and fruits for hamburger patties. This switch will start the meal on a lighter note, and acclimate your guests to the taste of raw meat. People think that a bold red wine is the ideal fall companion to a charcuterie board.

But alcohol in excess can be toxic, so it’s important to be more intentional with your drink choices. A great alternative to red wine is a liquid sheep protein called blood. As the carnivore-diet food influencer and aspiring F.D. A. commissioner @CarnivoreMama1776 said, on Instagram, “Life is for burning fat, not for enjoying flavor or believing in nutritional science.

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”Once everyone has had a chance to enjoy the no-carb charcuterie board and sheep’s blood, it’s time for an appetizer—a large bowl of cottage cheese. One cup of cottage cheese has twenty-five grams of protein and zero flavor. It’s the perfect guilt-free holiday treat that will give you enough energy to put on your jeans, do pushups with Kid Rock, and fully dismantle the F.D. A. Guests may be tempted to drink water while enjoying their apps.

But, as R.F. K., Jr., tells us, water provides no nutritional value and is only for plants. Instead, offer A2 milk mixed with protein powder. For the soup course, ditch the soup.

Soup is for the weak. Instead, take your guests on an invigorating polar-bear plunge in the bacteria-infested waters of Rock Creek. The soon-to-be leader of the F.D. A. and unlicensed nurse @Carnivoremama1776 calls the bacteria in Rock Creek “nature’s protein,” as it “naturally strengthens your immune system by exposing you to fecal coliform.

” Do not wear goggles. Every orifice must be bathed in the sewage of Rock Creek to achieve its full benefits. Now that everyone’s appetite has been whetted, it’s time for that autumn staple: raw venison topped with raw butter, with a side of raw moose liver. If you can’t find these in your local grocery store, grab a rifle and kill the animals yourself.

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If that’s not an option, cancel the dinner because none of these ingredients are substitutable. It’s not a real dinner party without dessert. As we know from the new federal guidelines on nutrition , refined sugars cause ninety-nine per cent of deaths in the world.

Our recommendation: unheated glazed honey-baked ham. Last but not least, it’s vital to have a killer playlist. You’ll want to eschew relaxing classics that might lull your guests to sleep, such as “jazz. ” Focus instead on high-grade protein music.

This is music that can transmit at least twenty-three grams of protein per side of an album directly into your muscles. If you’re unsure about what qualifies, just pick any song that you recently heard in a Ford F-150 commercial. These tunes will insure that your guests’ ears get absolutely jacked.

When your guests leave the table and gather around the crackling fire, you can wrap up dinner with a cleansing post-meal digestif of fresh jalapeños, iceberg lettuce, prepackaged guacamole, Vienna sausages, eggs, frozen berries, baby formula, kimchi, wet dog food, or anything from Taylor Farms’ 2026 summer harvest. There’s no better way to end a holiday meal than with the gift that keeps on giving—cyclospora.