She plans to add Easter eggs into the mural.

@melissabroersma ) moved into a rental in Lynden, Washington, the mostly “gray and white” bathroom wouldn’t work.

“It was pretty much just an out-of-the-box combo,” Melissa describes. “Very dull and plain, without much character. ” Initially, the entire home followed that new-build color scheme, but Melissa has been chipping away at each room.

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However, the bathroom project stood out. She’s a fan of “interesting, semi-dark bathrooms” and wanted the room to feel like a forest. The way she achieved that goal is more interesting than just simply painting on a wall, though.

“I wanted the bathroom to feel like an oasis. Something spa-like, but a little more imaginative and unexpected. Almost an escape from reality,” Melissa says.

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“I loved the idea of stepping into a completely different world, especially in a room that’s usually treated as purely functional. As a painter, I saw those blank walls as an opportunity to create an immersive piece of art rather than just decorate a bathroom. ”Instead of painting directly onto the walls, Melissa took a more renter-friendly route. She hung grasscloth peel-and-stick wallpaper to add texture, which mattered because she “wanted the mural to have an organic, almost tactile quality.

”To make it feel like a forest, Melissa painted the mural in layers. She started by underpainting the wallpaper with a bright blue on top.

“I worked intuitively, building up layers and allowing the painting to become a little chaotic before finding its balance,” Melissa says. “I wanted it to feel lush and imperfect, almost as though the room had been slowly overtaken by a strange, beautiful, breathing garden. ”Melissa wanted to highlight the relationship between “beauty and disorder” by using “loose, messy brushstrokes” and incorporating “moments of chaos. ” Intertwined with these details are illustrations of birds, which are Melissa’s favorite aspect.

In the future, she plans to add “Easter eggs” throughout the mural.

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“I’d like to add little Easter eggs throughout the painting — tiny sketches inspired by memories from my travels, family mementos, and personal stories,” Melissa shares. “Things that might go unnoticed by anyone else but have meaning to me. I like the idea of the room becoming a sort of visual diary over time, with little pieces of my life hidden among the foliage.

”While Melissa wanted the bathroom to feel “spa-like,” she also wanted it to be “imaginative and unexpected. ” Details like a brass chain from a hardware store used as artwork, her Slim Aarons collection, a brass animal collection, and even a vintage matchbook make it feel layered and story-driven.

“I wanted something immersive and a little strange, with enough detail and weirdness to keep your eye moving around the room,” Melissa says. “Something that feels collected, slightly surreal, and interesting enough that you notice something new every time you walk in. ”Before and After: Black and White Paint Covers Up a Wood Paneling KitchenSign up for Apartment Therapy's Daily email newsletter to receive our favorite posts, tours, products, and shopping guides in your inbox.