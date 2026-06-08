An ‘Off Campus’ Star’s Surprise Concert Appearance Is a Major Nod to the Show’s Fans

Belmont Cameli brought his character’s moves to a Kid LAROI concert.

premiered and swept the zeitgeist, actor Belmont Cameli is still trending –– this time, for sparking his own TikTok dance trend. Cameli portrays Garrett Graham in the Amazon Prime Video series “Off Campus,” which premiered May 13.

The series is an adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s bestselling novel series of the same name. The series follows the drama-filled ecosystem surrounding a college men’s hockey team at the fictional Briar University. In Episode 1, to get the attention of love interest Hannah Wells , Cameli’s character dances to The Kid LAROI’s song “Girls. ” At first, Garrett is reluctant to make any moves, hunching over and laughing at all the attention.

Garrett eventually lets loose and gets into what is now his signature move, which consists of just a shy hip shake and some low fist pumps back and forth.

“Can I just say, Belmont is an insane dancer, and he was always Amastruggling with the fact that Garrett doesn’t dance, and he was like, ‘I can’t show, like, my true ability in this scene,’” Bright said. Cameli even took his moves directly to The Kid LAROI himself. At the singer’s concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles June 6, thetruly out of love for the character?

Either way, Garrett’s scene from Episode 1 has sparked a chain of dance breaks across the internet.

“Seeing the response to the show and how people are resonating with Hannah and Garrett, and it’s this relationship that I came up with a decade ago, seeing it on screen and seeing it play out has just been so cool,” Kennedy told TODAY.com. Confirmation of a Season 2 of “Off Campus” rolled in quickly. The series was renewed by Prime Video in February, nearly four months prior to the premiere in May.

The next season will focus on aGeorgie Gassaro is an editorial intern for TODAY.com and an undergraduate journalism student at Ithaca College. She enjoys writing across both ends ofVivien Killilea / Getty Images for Prime Video While ‘Off Campus’ Viewers Are Just Meeting Briar OGs, Author Elle Kennedy Is a Dozen Books Ahead — Writing About Their ChildrenWith ‘The Four Seasons,’ Tina Fey Is Inspired By Life in Her 50s and What She Wants to Watch Now





TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iron County Planning Commission Approves Antelope Data Campus PermitThe Iron County Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the Antelope Data Campus, a 640-acre data center development proposed by Pronghorn Development LLC, eight miles west of Cedar City. The decision came despite local concerns over water and air quality and follows a moratorium on new AI data center applications. The project may include five buildings over eight to ten years.

Read more »

Off Campus Season 2: Why Dean and Allie Take Center Stage Over Logan and GraceShowrunner Louisa Levy defends the decision to prioritize Dean and Allie's love story in Off Campus Season 2, arguing that Season 1's groundwork made the shift necessary for narrative momentum. While BookTok purists protest the deviation from Elle Kennedy's book order, the series' careful setup and cliffhanger ending demand immediate resolution, and delaying Logan and Grace's romance allows for better character development.

Read more »

Ransomware attack shuts down Evanston Township High School campusThe FBI on Monday morning was investigating a cybersecurity incident at Evanston Township High School that has closed down the whole campus.

Read more »

Auraria breaks ground on apartment building in campus firstThe apartments in Auraria will be restricted to those making between 60% and 100% of the area median income, with the average unit clocking in at 89% AMI.

Read more »