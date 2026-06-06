An Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon kills Lebanese troops days after ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon has killed several Lebanese military members, including a senior officer, according to the Lebanese army, days after the two sides reached a new ceasefire deal.

A view of Beaufort Castle, southeast Lebanon, Friday, June 5, 2026. – An Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon Saturday killed several members of the Lebanese military, including a senior officer, the Lebanese army said, days after the two sidesThe airstrike on the road linking the city of Nabatiyeh with the town of Marjayoun occurred in the morning.

The army did not give further details or release the names or ranks of the troops killed. Local TV stations reported that two members of the military were killed in the airstrike, including a brigadier general.between Israel and Lebanon’s government, which accuses Hezbollah of dragging the country into war and had made efforts to disarm it before the latest hostilities.

The Lebanese militant group The war began on March 2 when Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel, two days after Israel and the U.S. began their attacks on Iran. Israel has since launched a ground invasion of Lebanon and carried out wide attacks that have displaced more than 1 million people. Israeli attacks have since killed and wounded dozens of Lebanese soldiers.

Israeli troops have seized around a fifth of Lebanon, pushing further into the country’s south than at any time since the end of Israel’s 1982-2000 occupation. More than 3,500 people have been killed in Lebanon since the war began. The fighting has killed at least 29 Israeli soldiers and three civilians. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

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