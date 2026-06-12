An Intriguing Theory Connects 'Obsession' and 'Weapons'

Despite their distinct storylines, 'Obsession' and 'Weapons' have sparked an intriguing theory that they share a universe. The connection lies in their supernatural devices, which activate through a similar physical action, leading viewers to speculate about a shared witchcraft lore.

Curry Barker's ' Obsession ' is currently enjoying an impressive box office run, but it's not the first horror film to make waves. In 2025, Zach Cregger's ' Weapons ' took the global box office by storm and performed well during awards season, hinting that ' Obsession ' could follow suit later this year.

Despite their different storytelling approaches, an intriguing theory has emerged connecting the two films, suggesting they share a universe. The theory centers around the supernatural devices used in both movies: the 'One Wish Willow' in 'Obsession' and Aunt Gladys' holly tree branch in 'Weapons'. Both items require a physical action, snapping a twig, to activate their dark magic.

Some viewers speculate that the One Wish Willow might be a branch from Aunt Gladys' tree or at least tied to the same witchcraft lore. While the theory is plausible, it breaks one of the 'One Wish Willow' rules, as Aunt Gladys makes multiple wishes.

Nevertheless, it's fun to speculate how these modern horror films might be connected. Beyond their horror devices, 'Obsession' and 'Weapons' explore different themes, with 'Obsession' focusing on a hopeless romantic's wish for love and 'Weapons' delving into the mysterious disappearance of an entire school class





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