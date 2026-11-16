An Inside Guide to Kate Middleton’s Royal Tour Wardrobe in India

Ahead of the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, the Prince and Princess of Wales have touched down in India for the first time in a decade—see all of her looks here.

of the subcontinent, for which the then Duchess of Cambridge packed a wardrobe that brought together the fashion heritage of both India and the country she represented.

First came an Alexander McQueen dress, its paisley print drawing on the textile traditions of India and Persia, followed by a pink-and-pistachio tunic dress by Mumbai-based designer Anita Dongre, worn to play cricket at the Oval Maidan with children supported by local charities. Then along came a Jenny Packham gown, hand-beaded by Indian artisans, to a Bollywood gala, and a blue-and-white embroidered sheath dress by Cumballa Hill-born designer Naeem Khan for a visit to the Taj Mahal.

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Together, the looks offered an early indication of Kate’s understanding of clothing as a diplomatic tool. Photo: Getty ImagesA decade on, the couple returned to India this morning, where Prince William is set to host the sixth Earthshot Prize summit and awards ceremony in Mumbai.

The annual Earthshot Prize gives £1 million each to five winners tackling some of the world’s most pressing environmental problems, and India has produced more finalists than any other country since its founding in 2020. It will be Catherine’s first appearance at the event since Boston in 2022, while the inaugural Children’s Earthshot Awards should provide familiar territory for the princess, whose charitable work has long focused on the next generation.

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Beyond the prizes, though, the Prince and Princess will undertake a series of engagements across Mumbai , highlighting the cultural ties between Britain and India, including cricket, film, and, of course, fashion. Will Kate turn to favorite brand Edeline Lee , or perhaps one of the directional Indian designers’s July 2026 issue?

Lovebirds and Raw Mango, for instance, have both presented collections at London Fashion Week in recent seasons. Photo: Getty ImagesIn a Veronica Beard blazer over cropped Alexander McQueen trousers and Camilla Elphick flats.