Schumann steps into the head coaching role for the first time in his career.

Georgia Defensive Glenn Schumann arrives before the start of a NCAA college football game against Auburn in Athens, Ga. , on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Florida State Seminoles officially announced the hiring of Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann as the program's next head coach on Monday evening. Schumann comes to Tallahassee after nearly two decades of experience under Nick Saban at Alabama and Kirby Smart at Georgia. Though he's never been a head coach before, he's got strong roots to lean on as he tries to rebuild Florida State.

Also read Florida State Reportedly Hires Georgia DC Glenn Schumann As Head Coach

Glenn Schumann Releases Statement On Accepting Florida State Job Georgia Co-Defensive Glenn Schumann speaks to the media about the start of the season in Athens, Ga. , on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Schumann called the opportunity an 'incredible honor and responsibility' while thanking Florida State's leadership.

"Being named the head coach at Florida State is an incredible honor and responsibility. I am thankful to President McCullough, Peter Collins, Jeff Purinton , and the rest of the university's leadership for their belief in me," Schumann said.

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"I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Saban for their trust in me and supporting me with opportunities to develop as a coach and leader," Schumann added. "I will be forever grateful for the impact they have had on my life. My family's connection to Florida State is deep, and I know what this program can be. I'm excited to bring my wife and children to a place that means so much to my family.

" Schumann's goal is to put Florida State back amongst the top programs in all of college football, competing consistently for College Football Playoff appearances and championships. If there's one thing he learned how to do at Alabama and Georgia, it's win. He was a member of six different national championship teams, appeared in the College Football Playoff seven times, and won eight SEC championships during his tenure with the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs.

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Over the last five seasons as the defensive coordinator and primary playcaller at Georgia, the Bulldogs have fielded some of the top defenses in the country, surrendering an average of 16.5 points, 297.4 total yards, 98.4 rushing yards, and 199.1 passing yards per game. Schumann is also known as a developer, producing three Butkus Award Winners and sending countless players to the NFL. Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief.

A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.