Idaho Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for ISIS Plot Against Coeur d'Alene Churches

Alexander Scott Mercurio, 21, was sentenced to 18 years for attempting to provide material support to ISIS and planning to attack churches in Coeur d'Alene.

Alexander Scott Mercurio, 21, was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in federal prison for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group. U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered that he be placed on lifetime supervised release after completing his term.

The 18‑year sentence followed Mercurio's guilty plea to the federal terrorism charge last month. Prosecutors said he pledged allegiance to ISIS and planned to attack churches in Coeur d'Alene on the group's behalf using explosives, knives, firearms and other weapons. The FBI arrested him on April 6, 2024, one day before the planned attack.

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Idaho U.S. Attorney John Shirts said the sentence sends a clear message that individuals who intend to pursue acts of terrorism against the United States-whether in Coeur d'Alene or any other community-will be brought to justice.

Mercurio's defense attorneys, Carter Powers Beggs and J. Stephen Roberts Jr. with the Federal Defenders of Eastern Washington and Idaho, declined to comment on the case. In a court document they described him as a depressed teen when arrested, raised in a dysfunctional family that exposed him to white supremacist ideology at a young age.

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He was dealing with family trauma and isolated from the outside world when an online government informant befriended him. By 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he had bounced between multiple political ideologies, ultimately embracing radical Islam.

At just seventeen, Mercurio spent days holed in his basement, discussing increasingly radical terrorist ideologies with his best friend. Together they brainstormed a suicidal attack on local churches using his father's firearms and an untested improvised explosive or flamethrower.

Mercurio has since renounced his extremist views and is assessed as a low risk of future danger. His attorneys had asked the judge to impose a nine‑year prison sentence, but the court granted an 18‑year term.

Court records show Mercurio created an online repository for pro‑ISIS content and originally wanted to travel overseas to support the organization but lacked the resources. Shortly before his arrest, he provided the informant with an audio recording pledging support for ISIS and a photo of himself holding a knife in front of an ISIS flag.

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The Islamic State group, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. government, seized large areas of Syria and Iraq in 2014 and declared its territory a caliphate. Although largely defeated by 2018, it still maintains sleeper cells that carry out attacks in the Middle East and elsewhere.

This case highlights the ongoing threat posed by individuals radicalized online and the federal government's efforts to prevent domestic attacks before they occur.