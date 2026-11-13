An iconic puzzle comes home as production of the Rubik's Cube returns to Hungary

The Rubik's Cube, invented by Hungarian architect Ernő Rubik in 1974, has become one of the world's most beloved puzzles.

More than half a century ago, a Hungarian architect, sculptor and professor invented what would become one of the world's most popular and beloved puzzles whose appeal has spanned generations: the colorful, mind-bending, six-sided Rubik's Cube.

Now, after selling more than half a billion units and becoming a worldwide cultural touchstone, production of the cube is returning to Hungary, where its inventor, Ernő Rubik, first conceived of the iconic object that bears his name. Hungary “is the home of the cube. The cube was born here,” Rubik, 82, said on Tuesday at the opening of a new, fully automated Rubik's Cube production line in the Hungarian city of Jászberény.

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Rubik makes his discovery The journey of the Rubik's Cube began in 1974, when Rubik was teaching design at the Academy of Applied Arts and Design in Budapest. Seeking to create a three-dimensional object that was “infinite,” he said, he completed a prototype — then made of wood — of a cube that could rotate on multiple axes and was made up of 27 blocks. Recognizing its consumer value, Rubik soon began producing more of the puzzles.

Beginning in 1977, an initial 5,000 units of what was then called the “Magic Cube” were sold at specialty shops in the Hungarian capital. The invention — or what Rubik prefers to describe as a “discovery” — gained popularity, and after having difficulties procuring materials for the cubes in then-socialist Hungary, he realized: “We were not prepared for that size of production ... We can’t fulfill the needs of the market worldwide.

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” The cube was licensed to a British and then a U.S. toy company, and its production was moved abroad. By the early 1980s, its popularity had exploded in what Rubik called “the first big wave,” in which he said 200 million units were sold between 1980 and 1983. While sales of the cube dipped after its initial success, it still attracts plenty of users eager to try their hand at solving the puzzle. Millions are sold every year.

The cube comes home At the new production line in Hungary, a series of robotic arms assembles the cubes and tests them for functionality and durability — a level of automation Rubik said was “very different” than in the early days when the cubes were assembled by hand. The new line in Jászberény plans to produce 1 million cubes annually.

Steve Radewych, a senior vice president with Canadian toy company Spin Master, which owns the Rubik's Cube trademark, said at Tuesday's opening that the theme of the day was: “Back to its roots: The cube comes home. ” “Ernő, your discovery is more than a toy,” Radewych told Rubik.

“It's a global social phenomenon. ” Radewych noted the “incredible staying power” of the Rubik's Cube, and the fact that the puzzle continues to hold the fascination of young people even today.

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“The cube represents an intellectual journey, a symbol of intelligence, problem-solving and cognitive discipline,” he added, which “has brought joy — and frustration — to many generations. ” The cube has enjoyed another surge in popularity in recent years as global competitions have proliferated, measuring who can solve the puzzle the fastest.

The current record, set only last month in China by nine-year-old Xuanyi Geng, is 2.51 seconds, according to the World Cube Association, which organizes and certifies competitions across the world. Rubik, who does not consider himself a speed competitor, said that for him, the cube represents a “transformable sculpture,” the place where art and engineering meet and users can manipulate and change the cube in nearly endless variations.

“If you are doing something, creating something, you have the chance to do something that is meaningful — that’s one part — and beautiful,” he said.