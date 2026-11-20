Just outside Palm Springs, a high-elevation desert overlook reveals sweeping mountain views, dramatic fault lines, and unforgettable sunsets in a national park.

When we remember trips to iconic national parks, all the hiking, camping, and s'mores-making can blend into a nostalgic, soft-focus blur over time. But some sights are so arresting that they burn themselves into our memories with such power that even years later, we can still picture them vividly.

One such memorable moment isHow spectacular is this place? This simple viewpoint situated at the end of a road will definitely compete for the favorite spot with any ofSitting at over 5,100 feet in the Little San Bernardino Mountains, a 60-mile drive or around an hour and a half from Palm Springs, Keys View is perfectly situated to yield dramatic views in any season, or at any time of day, but it really shines at sunset.

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If you want to take in the sunset from here , then arrive early to get a prime viewing spot. Go ahead and snap a selfie if you like, but know that the sheer volume and planetary-scale grandeur on display here, as well as the subtly shifting kaleidoscope of desert colors, can't truly be captured anywhere but in the mind's eye.

Joshua Tree's Keys View boasts expansive sightlines toward San Jacinto Mountain, towering 10,000 feet over Palm Springs, with the sinister black slash of the San Andreas Fault creasing the middle of the Coachella Valley. Seen from Keys View, a mile higher than the Coachella Valley, the dramatic sweep of Mount San Jacinto rising abruptly from the valley floor is truly staggering.

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Thedescribes it as "one of the steepest, greatest spans of vertical relief on a mountain front in the United States.

" It is little wonder then that brutally steep On a haze-free day, such as after a rain, you can see even more sights from Keys View, including the shimmering mirage of the Salton Sea. You can even see all the way to Mexico, glimpsing the peak of the 2,300-foot Signal Mountain, 90 miles south, near Mexicali. You can see all this while strolling the 0.25-mile paved nature trail that arcs away from the Upper Keys View parking lot.

You'll find educational signs along the way and a bronze relief map to help you appreciate the scale and vastness of the spectacle laid out before you. The Lower Keys View is better suited for people with mobility concerns, as the walk from that parking lot to the lookout is 0.1 miles.