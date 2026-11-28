An explosion at a school in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province killed at least 10 people and wounded 110, most of them children, with officials saying the blast originated from a nearby depot storing explosives for mining companies.

An explosion at a school in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province killed at least 10 people and wounded at least 110 others, most of them children, officials said.

The blast occurred on Saturday at a primary and middle school on the outskirts of Asadabad, the provincial capital. Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said the explosion appeared to have originated in a neighboring depot storing explosives for mining companies. Qani said the cause was negligence and carelessness at an explosives depot belonging to mining companies near the school.

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Negligence At Depot Causes Blast

Kunar Culture and Information Director Sami ul Haq Bayan said initial information indicated the blast occurred due to negligence at the depot. An investigation into the incident is underway, and authorities said they will release more details following a government inquiry. Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters spokesperson Farid Dehqan said the explosion occurred at 10 a.m. at a school in the Andar Ser area on the outskirts of Asadabad.

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The area sits near the Kunar River, which separates western Pakistan from eastern Afghanistan. Footage from a hospital ward showed young children, several with bandaged heads and some lying two to a bed. Video from the aftermath showed cars bringing wounded children to the emergency department of Asadabad Provincial Hospital, with Afghans pulling bloodied children from vehicles and rushing them inside. One witness described running straight into the dust after the blast.

He said he entered a room where there was screaming and shouting, saw the hand of his niece moving, rushed in, cleared away the bricks and managed to pull her out along with other injured people. Haji Sulaiman, whose son was wounded in the blast, said he had been on his way to his shop when he heard and saw the explosion. Pieces of wood and human flesh were flying everywhere, he said.

School Building Completely Destroyed

When Sulaiman arrived, he found children, some dead and others drenched in blood. Some rooftops had collapsed, the walls were gone, and nothing remained of the school, he said. Footage posted on social media showed the school building, part of which appeared to have collapsed, as well as cars bringing wounded children to the hospital in Asadabad.

Mining is a major industry in Afghanistan, a country rich in raw materials including iron ore, copper, lead, zinc, gold, coal and precious stones. Safety standards at mining companies are often poor, leading to accidents. Gemstone mining is on the rise in Kunar, with various companies extracting precious stones that are later sold at auction.

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Previous Attacks Highlight Safety Issues

In August, a hand grenade attack at a school complex in the Afghan capital, Kabul, wounded more than 40 children aged between 9 and 14 years old. The United Nations has said 2.4 million Afghan girls remain locked out of school.