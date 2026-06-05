An expert shares how to avoid seasonal illnesses and enjoy every moment of summer fun

Summer is a time for vacation, family gatherings, and major events like the World Cup—and no one wants to be sick! We spoke with Antonio Gomez about how you can

Summer is a time for vacation, family gatherings, and major events like the World Cup—and no one wants to be sick! We spoke with Antonio Gomez about how you can keep your plans from getting derailed this summer.

Summer brings a large variety of social interactions, moving viruses and illnesses around quickly. If you are starting to feel under the weather, you should seek additional care to avoid spreading, worsening symptoms, complications, and other problems. If you are unable to see your healthcare provider, you can head to your local pharmacist to help you get the medicine you need to keep you feeling better.

Gomez also recommends staying proactive by practicing good hygiene, staying hydrated, and getting enough rest—especially during busy travel or event-filled schedules. Simple steps like frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact when you're sick can make a big difference. And don’t forget to listen to your body. Taking a short break to recover now can help ensure you don’t miss out on the moments that matter most later.

With a little preparation and awareness, you can enjoy a healthy, stress-free summer season. Scattered storms continue through Saturday before drier Sunday Flood Advisory until 7:45 a.m. for most of Bexar County as thunderstorms dump heavy rain. Up to 1 inch already, another inch possible. Watch for water-covered roads and hazardous morning commute in San Antonio area.

One of the more confusing and talked-about moments of Game 1 of the NBA Finals came when a fan ran onto the court during the second half. An infestation of the flesh-eating flies has been confirmed in South Texas, setting off alarm bells for the state’s cattle industry. A sample from a 3-week-old calf from La Pryor in Zavala County tested positive for the c





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